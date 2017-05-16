Mountain League Baseball All-Star team announced

Four area baseball players were named to the Mountain League All-Star first team Tuesday afternoon, while five others earned spots on the second team.
Bellefonte and Penns Valley each boasted two first-team selections. For the Rams, Keith Butts earned a spot in the outfield while Luke Snyder was listed as the designated hitter and, for the Red Raiders, pitcher Adam Armstrong and first baseman Logan Mathieu led the way.
Bellefonte had the second-most selections on the first- and second-teams with four. Only Central (6) boasted more picks.
On the second team, the Red Raiders’ Tyler Kreger was the third baseman and CJ Funk was an outfielder. Philipsburg-Osceola had three second-team selections: Cam Domblisky (pitcher), Logan Williamson (shortstop) and Landon McDonald (designated hitter).
