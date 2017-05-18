Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
High School Sports

May 18, 2017 6:46 PM

Bellefonte baseball cruises past Johnstown to advance to District 6 semifinals

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

BELLEFONTE

Behind a solid performance from pitcher Adam Armstrong, the Red Raiders cruised past Johnstown 12-1 on Thursday afternoon to advance to the District 6 Class 4A semifinals.

No. 4-seed Bellefonte will now take on top-seed Somerset at 4 p.m. Monday on the road. The winner will play either Forest Hills or Bedford in the district championship.

The Red Raiders took an early 2-0 lead Thursday and never looked back. Armstrong pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters while scattering three hits and one walk.

This story will be updated. Check back between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. for the full story.

