Bellefonte baseball cruises past Johnstown to advance to District 6 semifinals

Behind a solid performance from pitcher Adam Armstrong, the Red Raiders cruised past Johnstown 12-1 on Thursday afternoon to advance to the District 6 Class 4A semifinals.
No. 4-seed Bellefonte will now take on top-seed Somerset at 4 p.m. Monday on the road. The winner will play either Forest Hills or Bedford in the district championship.
The Red Raiders took an early 2-0 lead Thursday and never looked back. Armstrong pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters while scattering three hits and one walk.
