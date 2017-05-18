State College baseball earns No. 1 seed in district tournament

The Little Lions don’t know who they’ll face or when they’ll face them in the district tournament — but that’s a good thing for the State College baseball team.
It was announced Thursday afternoon that the Little Lions are the No. 1 seed and earned a bye into the Class 6A District 6 tournament championship. State College will face the winner of No. 2 Altoona and No. 3 Mifflin County at a date and time to be determined. The Mountain Lions and Huskies battle for a spot in the district title game on Monday.
State College (9-10) actually had a slightly worse record than Altoona (10-9), but the Little Lions snared the No. 1 seed based on the district’s point system.
State College is in the midst of a five-game losing streak, continued Wednesday with a 7-2 loss to Altoona.
Comments