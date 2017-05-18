State College lacrosse lands five on Mid Penn All-Star teams

State College lacrosse was well-represented on this year’s Mid Penn Conference All-Star Teams, with three from the boys’ team and two from the girls’ squad.
For the Little Lions, Mike Hraba, Andy Mader and Ryan Franks made the list. Hraba was the second-team goalie, while Franks and Mader were recognized as honorable mention at midfielder and long-stick midfielder, respectively.
On the girls’ team, both Sally Stahl and Brielle Curtis were acknowledged for their work as midfielders. Stahl was a second-teamer, while Curtis was an honorable mention.
