Kling’s walk-off homer lifts State College softball over Central Mountain

Andrea Kling saw three straight pitches on the outside half of the plate before Central Mountain’s Madison Knepp finally went inside — and the State College senior didn’t miss it.
Kling belted a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday night, giving the Lady Little Lions a 9-8 win over the Lady Wildcats. She was one of three State College players to go yard, but Kling’s homer left no doubt.
“As soon as she hit it,” State College coach James Schaper said, “you knew it was gone.”
Thanks to earlier home runs by Kayla Hawbaker and Ashley Blumenthal, State College led 8-4 going into the top of the seventh. But in what would be the final frame, Central Mountain rallied with four runs to knot it up.
State College had an opportunity to win it in the eighth, when a Central Mountain diving catch ended the inning and prevented a Lady Little Lion runner on second from scoring. State College didn’t wait much longer, though, as Kling’s homer in the ninth gave the Lady Little Lions their second win in the last six games.
State College now enters postseason play, as it travels to face Altoona on Monday in the Class 6A District 6 playoffs.
