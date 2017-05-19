St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy baseball ousts Blacklick Valley, advances in district tournament

Propelled by eight runs in a three-inning span, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy baseball put away Blacklick Valley 12-6 on Friday afternoon in the first round of the Class A District 6 playoffs.
The Wolves face the winner of Homer-Center and Conemaugh Valley on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Due to seeding, SJCA would host Conemaugh Valley, but travel to Homer-Center.
SJCA’s Jack Mangene belted his first career home run — and the Wolves’ first of the year as a team — in the bottom of the third inning to get things rolling. From there, the Wolves scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings and two in the sixth.
Mangene’s blast was key, and so was junior Dylan Broderick’s performance at the plate by driving in three runs.
This article will be updated. Check back between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. for the full story.
