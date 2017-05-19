St. Joseph's Jack Mangene rounds the bases after his home run during the game against Blacklick Valley in the first round of the District 6 A playoffs on Friday, May 19, 2017.
St. Joseph's Jack Mangene rounds the bases after his home run during the game against Blacklick Valley in the first round of the District 6 A playoffs on Friday, May 19, 2017. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
High School Sports

May 19, 2017 7:27 PM

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy baseball ousts Blacklick Valley, advances in district tournament

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

HARRIS TOWNSHIP

Propelled by eight runs in a three-inning span, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy baseball put away Blacklick Valley 12-6 on Friday afternoon in the first round of the Class A District 6 playoffs.

The Wolves face the winner of Homer-Center and Conemaugh Valley on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Due to seeding, SJCA would host Conemaugh Valley, but travel to Homer-Center.

SJCA’s Jack Mangene belted his first career home run — and the Wolves’ first of the year as a team — in the bottom of the third inning to get things rolling. From there, the Wolves scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings and two in the sixth.

Mangene’s blast was key, and so was junior Dylan Broderick’s performance at the plate by driving in three runs.

  Comments  

