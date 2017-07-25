State High’s Stanley Hamilton has strong showing at first junior Olympics

Rising State College junior Stanley Hamilton had a strong showing this week as he competed in the decathlon event at the Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships.
Competing for the first time, Hamilton placed eighth out of 17 participants in the event, which included the 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400-meter dash, 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and the 1,500- meter run. The decathlon was spread out over two days, with five events on Monday and five on Tuesday.
Hamilton placed third in both the high jump and the 110-meter hurdles. He reached a distance of 20 feet, 2 inches in the long jump and completed the hurdles in 16.2 seconds. He also tied for fifth in the high jump and placed sixth in the 400 dash.
The USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships were held this year at the University of Kansas.
Entry to the competition was based on results from preliminary association and regional levels.
Comments