Cautious optimism surrounding P-O high school football program

Philipsburg-Osceola running back Matt Johnson didn’t try to pretend the last three football seasons have been filled with fun and pleasant memories.
When he was an underclassman, he watched the Mounties string together back-to-back winless seasons. Last year, as a junior, his team finished with a single victory.
“It really sucked to keep having those losing seasons,” Johnson said during Tuesday’s Mountain League media day at Bald Eagle Area. “It was tough just going to practice.”
But with a coach that celebrates a light-hearted philosophy off the field, and a program that’s buying into the accompanying changes, the Mounties have already spotted a positive turnaround this offseason. They’re not about to compete for a state title — and the Mountain League might still be out of reach — but this team is trying to walk before it runs.
And a multiple-win season finally appears to be a reachable goal.
“The kids are excited about this season; they bought in,” second-year coach Mike Mann said. “We only lost six seniors, and two of them were starters. So we’re looking forward to this season.”
P-O finished with 27 players on the roster at the end of last season. During the most recent informational session, 47 students showed up to hear more about the football team — and Mann expects about 35 to suit up for the opening game.
There’s a cautious optimism surrounding a new season with a new-ish coach on a new turf football field. About two dozen players have attended voluntary summer workouts — “We actually had enough guys to go 11-on-11 the other day,” athlete Brandon Anderson said — and the P-O seniors are eagerly awaiting to see how the new enthusiasm translates on the field.
At least seven new contributors have played the sport in the past. And a number of those athletes have already been flying around the practice field and hitting the weights hard.
“We have some more athletes now, and we’ll be able to rotate guys in and keep fresher bodies,” wideout Landon McDonald said, “instead of the same guys taking blows every play.”
Added Anderson: “There are a few kids coming out, that if they live up to the athlete that people think they are, then we should be in good shape.”
The Mounties are the lone local Mountain League team to return both their starting quarterback and running back this season. Junior Daniel Slogosky passed for 996 yards last year — Mann expects a more-balanced attack, with more passing in 2017 — and Johnson, a senior, finished with 686 rushing/receiving yards.
Mann believes that fans will see the biggest improvement in the skill positions this season. And those skill-position players can’t wait to see the payoff.
“This year, we have a lot more dedication,” Johnson said. “Multiple wins would be huge for us because we’re putting in the work this year. Hopefully, it’ll let us start up a good program — which we know hasn’t been the case for a couple years.”
