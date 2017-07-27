St. Joseph's Zach DeCarmine, seen here during a high school meet, took part earlier this week in the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Lawrence, Kan.
St. Joseph's Zach DeCarmine, seen here during a high school meet, took part earlier this week in the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Lawrence, Kan. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
St. Joseph's Zach DeCarmine, seen here during a high school meet, took part earlier this week in the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Lawrence, Kan. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

High School Sports

St. Joseph’s Zach DeCarmine competes in Junior Olympics

From CDT staff reports

July 27, 2017 10:58 PM

LAWRENCE, Kan.

St. Joseph’s sophomore Zach DeCarmine took part in two events — and placed within the top 20 in one of them — earlier this week at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships at the University of Kansas.

Of the 50 participants in the 800-meter run, DeCarmine took 19th with a time of 2 minutes, 2.83 seconds. In the 110 hurdles, he came in 39th place (16.29) out of 54 total competitors.

He ran as part of the Nittany Track and Field team. The meet took place at Rock Chalk Park.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate
State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football 0:19

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football
Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game 2:37

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View More Video