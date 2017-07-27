St. Joseph’s Zach DeCarmine competes in Junior Olympics

St. Joseph’s sophomore Zach DeCarmine took part in two events — and placed within the top 20 in one of them — earlier this week at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships at the University of Kansas.
Of the 50 participants in the 800-meter run, DeCarmine took 19th with a time of 2 minutes, 2.83 seconds. In the 110 hurdles, he came in 39th place (16.29) out of 54 total competitors.
He ran as part of the Nittany Track and Field team. The meet took place at Rock Chalk Park.
