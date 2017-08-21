State College girls’ tennis falls to Carlisle in season opener

The State College girls’ tennis team couldn’t overcome a tough road match Monday as it opened the season with a 4-1 loss to Carlisle.
The Lady Little Lions’ lone win on the day came in the No. 2 doubles match when Leah Patzkowsky and Saoirse Hopp combined forces to rally and defeat Carlisle’s Sarah Guistwite and Abby Martin by 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Two other State College matches were decided in three sets. No. 1 singles player Kelly Vanden fell to Meg Ulrich after winning the first set 6-2, and No. 3 singles player Amelia Dodoo dropped a heartbreaker 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
The Lady Little Lions will next take on Northern York on the road at 4 p.m. Aug. 30.
Comments