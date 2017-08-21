State College’s Kelly Vanden, seen here in a match from last season, is the Lady Little Lions’ No. 1 singles player. Her team fell to Carlisle 4-1 Monday.
High School Sports

State College girls’ tennis falls to Carlisle in season opener

From CDT staff reports

August 21, 2017 11:17 PM

CARLISLE

The State College girls’ tennis team couldn’t overcome a tough road match Monday as it opened the season with a 4-1 loss to Carlisle.

The Lady Little Lions’ lone win on the day came in the No. 2 doubles match when Leah Patzkowsky and Saoirse Hopp combined forces to rally and defeat Carlisle’s Sarah Guistwite and Abby Martin by 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Two other State College matches were decided in three sets. No. 1 singles player Kelly Vanden fell to Meg Ulrich after winning the first set 6-2, and No. 3 singles player Amelia Dodoo dropped a heartbreaker 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The Lady Little Lions will next take on Northern York on the road at 4 p.m. Aug. 30.

