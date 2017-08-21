Local high school golfers share their favorite holes, most-dreaded holes

Plenty of memorable golf courses and scenic holes are scattered throughout the area — but some naturally stand out above the others.
So we decided to poll the area’s top high school golfers — those who practice and play at courses from here to Harrisburg — to ask what holes are most unforgettable for them. What’s their favorite hole to play, either in Centre County or where they compete during the fall season? And what’s the most challenging?
Some picked favorite holes based on the scenery; others because it played up to their strengths. As far as the most dreaded, holes filled with hills and hazards frequently turned up in the responses.
Take a look:
Favorite holes
Brandon Singer, Philipsburg-Osceola boys
Favorite: Penn State Golf Course (Blue), No. 18 (Par 5, 446 yards)
Why: “I love that hole. I usually can hit it in about two shots. It’s straight for the most part, and it looks cool. From the tee, it looks really nice with the tree on the right side of it and up by the green. I really like the look of the hole.”
Payne McCartney, Bellefonte boys
Favorite (tie): Penn State Golf Course (Blue), Nos. 15 and 18 (Par 4, 325 yards/Par 5, 446 yards)
Why: “With 15, I really like how the bunker’s there and you hit over the hazard. I also really like 18 to the clubhouse, with all the flags and the two ponds.”
Ryan Johnson, Penns Valley boys
Favorite: Skytop Mountain Golf Club, No. 16 (Par 3, 161 yards)
Why: “The view is just amazing. You get on the tee box, and it hits you — it’s almost like you’re distracted from your shot.”
Alex Stewart, State College boys
Favorite: Toftrees Golf Club, No. 9 (Par 4 298 yards)
Why: “It’s a short Par 4 uphill, and there’s a little bit of water coming into it. But I like it because it’s far and there’s a little bit of trouble — but I can drive the green, or sometimes drive the green. That’s fun.”
Halle Herrington, Philipsburg-Osceola girls
Favorite: The Summit Country Club, No. 3 (Par 5, 475 yards)
Why: “We have to hit over the road, so it’s definitely challenging. It’s a long par 5, and the road is like right in the middle — so you kind of aim for that. If you hit it, you kind of get a good hop from it. The farther, the better.”
Cassy Vogel, Bellefonte girls
Favorite: The Summit Country Club, No. 4 (Par 3, 103 yards)
Why: “I always shoot well there. It’s nice and short.”
Kaylee Richards, State College girls
Favorite: Penn State Golf Course (Blue), No. 1 (Par 4, 283 yards)
Why: “It’s nice and open, and there’s room for mistakes.”
Most-dreaded holes
Halle Herrington, Philipsburg-Osceola girls
Most dreaded: Scotch Valley Country Club, No. 5 (Par 5, 320 yards)
Why: “It’s very uphill — and I don’t like uphill. Downhill’s a lot better.”
Kaylee Richards, State College girls
Most dreaded: Penn State Golf Course (Blue), No. 17 (Par 3, 154 yards)
Why: “It’s not long enough to be a Par 4, but it’s too long for a Par 3.”
Brandon Singer, Philipsburg-Osceola boys
Most dreaded: Penn State Golf Course (Blue), No. 14 (Par 3, 142 yards)
Why: “It’s kind of rough. You can see the water and you think, ‘Oh crap, don’t go in it,’ but it gets in your head, and you go in it. It’s a mental game.”
Payne McCartney, Bellefonte boys
Most dreaded: Nittany Country Club, No. 3 (Par 5, 474 yards)
Why: “You’re basically walking up a mountain with a huge hill in the middle. You can’t hit your driver off the start; you go too far into the hill. ... You can’t hit off it and, once you go up, you still have 200 yards going uphill — and then the green’s basically sloped back, and it’s impossible to chip back. It’s pretty brutal.”
Ryan Johnson, Penns Valley boys
Most dreaded: Mountain View Country Club, No. 2 (Par 3, 102 yards)
Why: “The yardage is so tricky, and the wind kind of swirls around the green, so it’s hard to pick a club.”
Alex Stewart, State College boys
Most dreaded: Treasure Lake Country Club (Gold), No. 13 (Par 3, 161 yards)
Why: “It’s super downhill, and it’s a Par 3. It’s like 50 yards downhill. It’s crazy; it’s very hard to gauge the distance and what club to hit. And, because it’s in the air so long, the wind can just take it off. It makes me nervous. I don’t like it.”
