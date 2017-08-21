A view of the 18th hole Monday at Penn State Golf Blue Course is a Par 5 and 446 yards.
A view of the 18th hole Monday at Penn State Golf Blue Course is a Par 5 and 446 yards. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
A view of the 18th hole Monday at Penn State Golf Blue Course is a Par 5 and 446 yards. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

High School Sports

Local high school golfers share their favorite holes, most-dreaded holes

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

August 21, 2017 11:20 PM

Plenty of memorable golf courses and scenic holes are scattered throughout the area — but some naturally stand out above the others.

So we decided to poll the area’s top high school golfers — those who practice and play at courses from here to Harrisburg — to ask what holes are most unforgettable for them. What’s their favorite hole to play, either in Centre County or where they compete during the fall season? And what’s the most challenging?

Some picked favorite holes based on the scenery; others because it played up to their strengths. As far as the most dreaded, holes filled with hills and hazards frequently turned up in the responses.

Take a look:

Favorite holes

Brandon Singer, Philipsburg-Osceola boys

Favorite: Penn State Golf Course (Blue), No. 18 (Par 5, 446 yards)

Why: “I love that hole. I usually can hit it in about two shots. It’s straight for the most part, and it looks cool. From the tee, it looks really nice with the tree on the right side of it and up by the green. I really like the look of the hole.”

Payne McCartney, Bellefonte boys

Favorite (tie): Penn State Golf Course (Blue), Nos. 15 and 18 (Par 4, 325 yards/Par 5, 446 yards)

Why: “With 15, I really like how the bunker’s there and you hit over the hazard. I also really like 18 to the clubhouse, with all the flags and the two ponds.”

Ryan Johnson, Penns Valley boys

Favorite: Skytop Mountain Golf Club, No. 16 (Par 3, 161 yards)

Why: “The view is just amazing. You get on the tee box, and it hits you — it’s almost like you’re distracted from your shot.”

Alex Stewart, State College boys

Favorite: Toftrees Golf Club, No. 9 (Par 4 298 yards)

Why: “It’s a short Par 4 uphill, and there’s a little bit of water coming into it. But I like it because it’s far and there’s a little bit of trouble — but I can drive the green, or sometimes drive the green. That’s fun.”

Halle Herrington, Philipsburg-Osceola girls

Favorite: The Summit Country Club, No. 3 (Par 5, 475 yards)

Why: “We have to hit over the road, so it’s definitely challenging. It’s a long par 5, and the road is like right in the middle — so you kind of aim for that. If you hit it, you kind of get a good hop from it. The farther, the better.”

Cassy Vogel, Bellefonte girls

Favorite: The Summit Country Club, No. 4 (Par 3, 103 yards)

Why: “I always shoot well there. It’s nice and short.”

Kaylee Richards, State College girls

Favorite: Penn State Golf Course (Blue), No. 1 (Par 4, 283 yards)

Why: “It’s nice and open, and there’s room for mistakes.”

Most-dreaded holes

Halle Herrington, Philipsburg-Osceola girls

Most dreaded: Scotch Valley Country Club, No. 5 (Par 5, 320 yards)

Why: “It’s very uphill — and I don’t like uphill. Downhill’s a lot better.”

Kaylee Richards, State College girls

Most dreaded: Penn State Golf Course (Blue), No. 17 (Par 3, 154 yards)

Why: “It’s not long enough to be a Par 4, but it’s too long for a Par 3.”

Brandon Singer, Philipsburg-Osceola boys

Most dreaded: Penn State Golf Course (Blue), No. 14 (Par 3, 142 yards)

Why: “It’s kind of rough. You can see the water and you think, ‘Oh crap, don’t go in it,’ but it gets in your head, and you go in it. It’s a mental game.”

Payne McCartney, Bellefonte boys

Most dreaded: Nittany Country Club, No. 3 (Par 5, 474 yards)

Why: “You’re basically walking up a mountain with a huge hill in the middle. You can’t hit your driver off the start; you go too far into the hill. ... You can’t hit off it and, once you go up, you still have 200 yards going uphill — and then the green’s basically sloped back, and it’s impossible to chip back. It’s pretty brutal.”

Ryan Johnson, Penns Valley boys

Most dreaded: Mountain View Country Club, No. 2 (Par 3, 102 yards)

Why: “The yardage is so tricky, and the wind kind of swirls around the green, so it’s hard to pick a club.”

Alex Stewart, State College boys

Most dreaded: Treasure Lake Country Club (Gold), No. 13 (Par 3, 161 yards)

Why: “It’s super downhill, and it’s a Par 3. It’s like 50 yards downhill. It’s crazy; it’s very hard to gauge the distance and what club to hit. And, because it’s in the air so long, the wind can just take it off. It makes me nervous. I don’t like it.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate
State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football 0:19

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football
Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game 2:37

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View More Video