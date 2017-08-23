High School Sports

State College girls’ tennis thumps Chambersburg

From CDT staff reports

August 23, 2017 11:35 PM

The State College girls’ tennis team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday after cruising past Chambersburg to a 4-1 victory.

The Lady Little Lions swept the three singles matches thanks to wins in straight sets by Kelly Vanden, Catelyn Janac and Amelia Dodo. In doubles, Leah Patzkowsky and Saoirse Hopp teamed up for a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Chambersburg’s Aubrey Carlin and Kaylan Shearer.

“This is a fun team, but we’ve got a lot to work on,” coach Jane Borden said. “We will try to improve on a daily basis and see where that takes us.”

State College is now 1-1 on the season. It will next take on Palmyra on Friday.

