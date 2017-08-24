St. Joseph’s golf cruises to win in first match of season

St. Joseph’s Jack Mangene set the tone early Thursday by driving the Par-4 green on No. 1, as the Wolves cruised to a 449-605 victory over Bald Eagle Area at Skytop Mountain Golf Course.
Mangene carded a career-best 71 to pace all golfers. His teammates also took the top-4 spots, as RJ Marsh (85), Matt Setyers (89) and Ryan Peachey (89) all broke 100 while contributing to the win.
“Jack’s career performance could’ve very well set the tone for the entire season,” interim golf coordinator Chad Walsh said “He is an incredible talent, he works hard and is a great leader. He deserves this result, and the rest of the team were quick to compliment him today after an incredible round of golf.”
The Eagles’ Logan Fetzer and Nick Smith both tied for fifth with 113s. Luke Barnhart also carded a 117.
