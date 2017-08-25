Bald Eagle Area football cruises to victory on strong 4th quarter

Bald Eagle Area didn’t take kindly to losing its first-half lead Friday night.
The Eagles finished with a dominant 33-13 road victory over Troy after scoring 20 unanswered points in the final quarter. Coach Jesse Nagle’s team found itself up 13-0 at halftime but then watched Troy, a smaller program, bounce back to tie the game at 13-13 in the third quarter.
But, after that, it was all BEA.
Running back Blake Roberts got the scoring going 20 seconds into the final period, on a 26-yard TD scamper. And sophomore playmaker Gage McClenahan took it from there — he scored the other two touchdowns in the quarter to give him three for the game.
McClenahan finished the season opener with eight carries for 161 yards, to go along with three catches for 44 yards. Jaden Jones was also solid through the air on 11-of-19 passing for 132 yards and no interceptions.
Charlee Harris, the female kicker who earned a piece of the starting job, was 3 of 3 on extra points.
Bald Eagle Area (1-0) will host Philipsburg-Osceola (1-0) at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Comments