State College girls’ tennis slips past Palmyra

Catelyn Janac and Amelia Dodoo set the tone for the Lady Little Lions’ girls’ tennis team Friday, as they both won their singles matches in straight sets en route to their team’s 3-2 victory over Palmyra.
Janac won 6-1, 6-0, and Dodoo came out on top by scores of 6-3, 6-0. In doubles, State College’s Leah Patzkowsky and Saoirse Hopp teamed up for a dominating 6-1, 6-2 victory.
After opening the season with a loss, the Lady Little Lions are now 2-1.
They’ll next face Cumberland Valley on the road at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
