Check out the entire fall scholastic schedule

Monday, Aug. 28
Boys’ golf
Bellefonte, St. Joseph’s at Sinking Valley Invitational, 1 p.m.
JV football
Bellefonte at Jersey Shore, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Boys’ golf
State College at Harrisburg, 2 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
State College at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Girls’ golf
Bellefonte at Hollidaysburg, 3 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
State College at Northern York, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Girls’ golf
State College at Coudersport Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Boys’ golf
Bellefonte, P-O at BEA, 1 p.m.
State College at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Football
P-O at BEA, 7 p.m.
Huntingdon at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
JP McCaskey at State College, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Penns Valley vs. Meadowbrook Christian at Belleville Mennonite Tournament, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Cross country
BEA, Penns Valley, State College at Big Valley Invitational at Reedsville, 9 a.m.
Bellefonte, St. Joseph’s at Carter Allison Invitational at Lock Haven Univ., 9 a.m.
Boys’ soccer
BEA Kickoff Tournament, 9 a.m.
Lower Dauphin at State College at Memorial Field, noon
Girls’ soccer
Raider Classic at Bellefonte
Girls’ volleyball
BEA at Northern Cambria Tournament, 9 a.m.
Bellefonte, P-O, St. Joseph’s at Central Mountain Tournament, 8 a.m.
Penns Valley at Wild Rock Tournament
JH boys’ soccer
Bellefonte, Penns Valley at Clinton County Commissioners Cup at Central Mountain
Monday, Sept. 4
Field hockey
State College at Chambersburg, 2 p.m.
JV football
Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Girls’ golf
State College at Central Dauphin, 2 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Mid Penn match at State College, 1 p.m.
Cross country
Mount Union at P-O, 4 p.m.
State College, Carlisle at Central Dauphin East, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Belleville Mennonite at Grace Prep, 4 p.m.
State College at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Penns Valley at BEA, 6 p.m.
Huntingdon at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
P-O at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at State College, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Penns Valley at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Sugar Valley Charter at St. Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
State College at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Cedar Cliff at State College, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Penns Valley at BEA, 4:30 p.m.
Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 5:15 p.m.
Tyrone at P-O, 5:15 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 3:30 p.m.
Tyrone at P-O, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
Central Mountain at BEA, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Girls’ golf
P-O, Penns Valley, Clearfield at Bellefonte, 3 p.m.
Boys’ golf
State College at Central Dauphin East, 1:30 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Sugar Valley, 1 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
BEA at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.
Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Tyrone at P-O, 4 p.m.
JH football
DuBois at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
BEA at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
Huntingdon at BEA, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
Clearfield at P-O, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Girls’ golf
State College at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Boys’ golf
BEA, Bellefonte, P-O at Penns Valley, 1 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
BEA at P-O, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Tyrone at BEA, 7 p.m.
Central at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
P-O at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at State College, 7 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at St. Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Mifflin County at State College, 4 p.m.
Freshman football
DuBois at State College, 4 p.m.
JH football
BEA at P-O, 4:30 p.m.
Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 4:30 p.m.
Clearfield at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
P-O at BEA, 6:45 p.m.
Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 5:15 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
P-O at BEA, 5:30 p.m.
Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
West Branch at BEA, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Cross country
Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
Football
BEA at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at P-O, 7 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at State College, 7 p.m.
Perkiomen at St. Joseph’s (at Bishop Guilfoyle), 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Cross country
St. Joseph’s at Forest Hills Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys’ soccer
State College at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
State College at Hollidaysburg, 11 a.m.
Girls’ volleyball
BEA at St. Francis Tournament
Philipsburg-Osceola Jenn Marcinko Mountaineer JV Tournament, 9 a.m.
Field hockey
Central Columbia at State College, 11 a.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Bellefonte at Cara Day Memorial Cup at Central Mountain
JH boys’ soccer
Penns Valley at Bellefonte, 11 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 11
Girls’ soccer
Clearfield at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
P-O at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Grace Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
St. Joseph’s at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Newport at State College, 4 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
State College at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.
JV football
Penns Valley at BEA, 6 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
BEA at Central, 5:30 p.m.
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 5:15 p.m.
Penns Valley at P-O, 5:15 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
BEA at Central, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at P-O, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
Mount Nittany at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Girls’ golf
State College at Lower Dauphin, 2 p.m.
Cross country
Penns Valley at BEA, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Central, Clearfield at P-O, 4 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
BEA at Central, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Penns Valley at P-O, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Central at BEA, 6 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Bellefonte at BEA, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at P-O, 7 p.m.
State College at Red Land, 7 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Altoona at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Altoona at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
Hollidaysburg at P-O, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Boys’ golf
Central Mountain at Bellefonte, 1 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Huntingdon at BEA, 6 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
BEA at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Penns Valley at Central, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at P-O, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Central Mountain at P-O, 7 p.m.
Williamsburg at St. Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Cumberland Valley at State College, 4 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Red Land at State College, 4 p.m.
JH football
Altoona at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Moshannon Valley at BEA, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at Central Mountain, 5:15 p.m.
Central at Penns Valley, 5:15 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Bellefonte at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Central at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
Penns Valley at BEA, 4 p.m.
Huntingdon at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Girls’ golf
State College at Red Land, 11 a.m.
Boys’ golf
Bellefonte at Mifflin County, 1 p.m.
State College at Lower Dauphin, 2 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
P-O at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
Central at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
State College at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Red Land at State College, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Huntingdon at BEA, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
P-O at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
Chambersburg at State College, 7 p.m.
JH football
Penns Valley at BEA, 4:30 p.m.
P-O at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
BEA at Park Forest, 5:30 p.m.
P-O at Bellefonte, 5:15 p.m.
Mount Nittany at Penns Valley, 5:15 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
BEA at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
P-O at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
Mount Nittany at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Football
BEA at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Central at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
P-O at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
State College at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Central Dauphin at State College, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Cross country
Bellefonte, P-O, State College, St. Joseph’s at Ben Bloser Invitational at Carlisle, 9 a.m.
Boys’ soccer
P-O at BEA, 10 a.m.
Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 1 p.m.
State College at Mifflin County, 11 a.m.
Girls’ soccer
Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.
P-O at Moshannon Valley, noon
State College at Lower Dauphin, 10 a.m.
Girls’ volleyball
P-O at Central Mountain, 11 a.m.
Field hockey
State College vs. Big Spring at Selinsgrove Tournament, 8:45 a.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Tyrone at BEA, 3 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at P-O, 10 a.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Tyrone at BEA, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
Girls’ golf
Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Clearfield at P-O, 3 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
BEA at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Tyrone at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
P-O at Central, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
St. Joseph’s at Juniata, 6:30 p.m.
JV football
Chestnut Ridge at BEA, 6 p.m.
Bellefonte at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.
Penns Valley at Central, 6 p.m.
Mifflin County at State College, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Central Mountain at Penns Valley, 5:15 p.m.
DuBois at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
West Branch at P-O, 4 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Central Mountain at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
OLV at P-O, 5:15 p.m.
DuBois at Park Forest, 4 p.m
JH girls’ volleyball
Penns Valley at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.
BEA at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
Tyrone at P-O, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Girls’ golf
State College at Boiling Springs, 2 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Penns Valley, Sugar Valley at St. Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
P-O, Mifflin County at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.
State College at Central Dauphin, 2 p.m.
Cross country
BEA, Central at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
P-O at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
State College at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Clearfield at BEA, 6 p.m.
Tyrone at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.
Central at P-O, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at State College, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
BEA at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Central at P-O, 7 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Field hockey
State College at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
JH football
P-O at Altoona, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
BEA at Clearfield, 5:30 p.m.
Bellefonte at Tyrone, 5:15 p.m.
Mount Nittany at Hollidaysburg, 3:30 p.m.
P-O at Central, 5:15 p.m.
Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 4:45 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
BEA at Clearfield, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Mount Nittany at Hollidaysburg, 3:30 p.m.
Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 3:30 p.m.
P-O at Central, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Girls’ golf
Bellefonte, P-O, State College at DuBois Invitational, 10 a.m.
Boys’ golf
Bellefonte, P-O, State College at DuBois Invitational, 10 a.m.
Boys’ soccer
BEA at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at Central, 4 p.m.
Clearfield at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Huntingdon at P-O, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Tyrone at BEA, 6 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Windber at St. Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Mechanicsburg at State College, 4 p.m.
JH football
Park Forest at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
Mount Nittany at BEA, 4 p.m.
Huntingdon at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
Central Mountain at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
P-O at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Boys’ golf
BEA, Penns Valley, P-O at Bellefonte, 1 p.m.
Cross country
St. Joseph’s at West Branch, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Penns Valley at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Central Dauphin at State College, 7 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Central at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
P-O at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
State College at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
P-O at BEA, 7 p.m.
Huntingdon at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Central at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.
Freshman football
Juniata at BEA, 6 p.m.
State College at Mifflin County, 5 p.m.
JH football
Chestnut Ridge at BEA, 4:30 p.m.
Bellefonte at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Penns Valley at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Tyrone at P-O, 4:30 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
BEA at Tyrone, 5:30 p.m.
Bellefonte at Central, 5:15 p.m.
Central Mountain at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.
Park Forest at Altoona, 4:45 p.m.
Clearfield at Penns Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Huntingdon at P-O, 5:15 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
BEA at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at Central, 4 p.m.
Central Mountain at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.
Park Forest at Altoona, 4:45 p.m.
Clearfield at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Huntingdon at P-O, 4 p.m.
JH volleyball
P-O at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
Football
Central at BEA, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at P-O, 7 p.m.
State College at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Bucktail, 7 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
State College at Hershey, 4 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Park Forest at OLV, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Cross country
Penns Valley, State College, St. Joseph’s at PIAA Foundation Meet at Hershey, 12:45 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
BEA Tournament, 9 a.m.
State College at Chambersburg, 11 a.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Bellefonte, Penns Valley, P-O at Warrior Blast at West Branch, 10 a.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley Rally in the Valley, 8 a.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
Mount Nittany, Park Forest, Penns Valley, P-O at BEA, 9 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Girls’ golf
State College at Hershey Invitational, 1:30 p.m.
Boys’ golf
State College at Hershey Invitational, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25
Girls’ golf
P-O, State College at Wheeling Invitational at Johnstown, 11 a.m.
Boys’ golf
P-O at Wheeling Invitational at Johnstown, 11 a.m.
State College at Mid Penn Championship
St. Joseph’s, Altoona, BEA at Central Mountain, 1 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Bellefonte at BEA, 6 p.m.
Tyrone at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Clearfield at P-O, 4 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at State College, 7 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Central Mountain at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Chambersburg at State College, 4 p.m.
JV football
BEA at Central, 6 p.m.
Bellefonte at Tyrone, 6 p.m.
Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at State College, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Bellefonte at BEA, 4:30 p.m.
Penns Valley at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
P-O at Clearfield, 5:15 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
P-O at Clearfield, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Cross country
BEA, P-O at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley, Clearfield at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
State College, Central Dauphin at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
BEA at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Penns Valley at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
P-O at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Moshannon Valley at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.
State College at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
BEA at Central, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at P-O, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at State College, 7 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Lower Dauphin at State College, 4 p.m.
JH football
Hollidaysburg at P-O, 5 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Park Forest at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Altoona at Mount Nittany, 5:15 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Penns Valley, 7:30 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
BEA at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.
Park Forest at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Altoona at Mount Nittany, 5:15 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
P-O at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Girls’ golf
Bellefonte, Penns Valley, P-O at Clearfield, 3 p.m.
State College at Mid Penn Championship at Mechanicsburg, 9 a.m.
Boys’ soccer
Penns Valley at BEA, 6 p.m.
Huntingdon at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
BEA at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Tyrone at P-O, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Penns Valley at BEA, 7 p.m.
P-O at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Cedar Cliff at State College, 4 p.m.
Freshman football
State College at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
JH football
Bellefonte at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Park Forest at Hollidaysburg, 4 p.m.
Mount Nittany at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
BEA at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Huntingdon at Bellefonte, 5:15 p.m.
P-O at Tyrone, 5:15 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Penns Valley at BEA, 4:30 p.m.
Huntingdon at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
P-O at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
BEA at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.
Park Forest at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
P-O at Clearfield, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Boys’ golf
BEA, Bellefonte, Penns Valley, P-O at Central, 1 p.m.
Cross country
Mount Union, Juniata Valley at BEA, 4 p.m.
West Branch at P-O, 4 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
P-O at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Central Dauphin at State College, 7 p.m.
Grier School at St. Joseph’s, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
State College at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
State College at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.
JH football
BEA at Central, 4:30 p.m.
P-O at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Mount Nittany at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
P-O at West Branch, 4 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Mount Nittany at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
P-O at OLV, 3:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Football
BEA at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Bellefonte (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
P-O at Penns Valley (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 7 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Dallastown at BEA, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Boys’ soccer
Penns Valley at Juniata, 11 a.m.
Girls’ volleyball
St. Joseph’s at Windber Tournament, 9 a.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Huntingdon at BEA, 11:30 a.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Huntingdon at BEA, 10 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 2
Boys’ golf
District 6 sectional tournament at Summit CC, 10 a.m.
Cross country
Cambria Heights at P-O, 4 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
BEA at P-O, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
P-O at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
BEA at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
State College at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
JV football
Tyrone at BEA, 6 p.m.
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
State College at Carlisle, 5 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
OLV at BEA, 4 p.m.
Park Forest at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Park Forest at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
West Branch at BEA, 4 p.m.
Park Forest at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 3:45 p.m.
Central at P-O, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Cross country
BEA at Clearfield, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at P-O, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley, Tyrone at Central, 4 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at State College, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
BEA at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
P-O at BEA, 6 p.m.
Penns Valley at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 7 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Tyrone at BEA, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Central, 6 p.m.
Clearfield at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
Huntingdon at P-O, 7 p.m.
State College at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
State College at Mercersburg, 4 p.m.
JH football
West Branch at P-O, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
BEA at P-O, 5:15 p.m.
Penns Valley at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
BEA at P-O, 4 p.m.
OLV at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
P-O at Hollidaysburg, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Boys’ soccer
Clearfield at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
BEA at Central, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
BEA at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
State College at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at St. Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflin County at State College, 6 p.m.
JH football
Tyrone at BEA, 4 p.m.
Altoona at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Central Mountain at Bellefonte, 5:15 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Central Mountain at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
BEA at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Mount Nittany at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Boys’ soccer
Hollidaysburg at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
P-O at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at Grace Prep, 4:45 p.m.
Red Land at State College, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at P-O, 4 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at Grace Prep, 3 p.m.
State College at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
P-O at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Red Land at State College, 7 p.m.
Freshman football
Cumberland Valley at State College, 4 p.m.
JH football
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Nittany at DuBois, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at P-O, 4:30 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Clearfield at Bellefonte, 5:15 p.m.
Mount Nittany at Altoona, 4:45 p.m.
Penns Valley at P-O, 4 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Clearfield at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
Mount Nittany at Altoona, 4:45 p.m.
P-O at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6
Football
Huntingdon at BEA, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Central at P-O, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Halifax, 7 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Central Dauphin at State College, 7 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Juniata at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Juniata at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Cross country
Bellefonte at Gettysburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys’ soccer
Central at BEA, 10 a.m.
Chambersburg at State College, 11 a.m.
Girls’ soccer
BEA at Moshannon Valley, 11 a.m.
Bellefonte at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
BEA at Central Cambria JV tournament
St. Joseph’s at West Branch Tournament
State College Invitational, 8 a.m.
JH girls’ soccer
BEA at West Branch, 1 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
P-O at West Branch Tournament, 10 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 9
Girls’ golf
District 6 championships at Summit CC, Cresson
Cross country
Penns Valley, Altoona at State College, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Huntingdon at BEA, 6 p.m.
P-O at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
Central at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
St. Joseph’s at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
JV football
BEA at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
BEA at Huntingdon, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Nittany at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
Bellefonte at P-O, 5:15 p.m.
Penns Valley at Central, 5:15 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
BEA at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte at P-O, 4 p.m.
Mount Nittany at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
Penns Valley at Central, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
BEA at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Altoona at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
Mount Nittany at Hollidaysburg, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Girls’ golf
District 6 championships at Summit CC, Cresson
Cross country
Grier School, East Juniata at St. Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
BEA at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Bellefonte at P-O, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at Central, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at State College, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
State College at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
BEA at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at P-O, 7 p.m.
State College at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
State College at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
JH football
P-O at Altoona, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Tyrone at Bellefonte, 5:15 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Tyrone at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
P-O at Central, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Girls’ soccer
BEA at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Bellefonte at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
P-O at Central, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Bellefonte at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 7 p.m.
JH football
Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflin County at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Clearfield at BEA, 6:45 p.m.
Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Central at P-O, 5:15 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Clearfield at BEA, 5:30 p.m.
Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Central at P-O, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
Park Forest at BEA, 4 p.m.
Mount Nittany at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
P-O at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
Girls’ golf
PIAA Team Western Regionals
Cross country
P-O at Bellwood-Antis, 4 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Clearfield at BEA, 6 p.m.
Tyrone at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Central at P-O, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Penns Valley at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Clearfield at BEA, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
P-O at Central, 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at St. Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Freshman football
State College at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.
JH football
BEA at Huntingdon, 4:30 p.m.
P-O at Central, 4:30 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Park Forest at Hollidaysburg, 3:30 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
OLV at BEA, 4 p.m.
Park Forest at Hollidaysburg, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13
Football
BEA at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Central, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
P-O at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Central Dauphin East at State College (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Mount Nittany at Juniata, 4:30 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Mount Nittany at Juniata, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Football
Columbia-Montour VT at St. Joseph’s (Memorial Field, Homecoming), 5 p.m.
Cross country
State College at Mid Penn Championship at Big Spring HS, 2 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
BEA at Juniata, 2 p.m.
Grace Prep at Harrisburg Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at State College (South Track Field), 11 a.m.
Girls’ soccer
Grace Prep at Harrisburg Academy, 2 p.m.
Altoona at State College (Memorial Field), 11 a.m.
Girls’ volleyball
State College JV at Cumberland Valley JV Tournament, 8 a.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Central at BEA, 11:45 a.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Central at BEA, 10 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 16
Girls’ golf
PIAA Western Regional at Toms Run GC, Blairsville
Boys’ soccer
Central at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
P-O at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
BEA at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Mifflin County at State College, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Glendale at St. Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
State College at Greenwood, 6 p.m.
JV football
Clearfield at BEA, 6 p.m.
Central at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Penns Valley at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
State College at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Penns Valley at West Branch, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
BEA at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.
Park Forst at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.
Altoona at P-O, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Cross country
Mountain League Championships at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Tyrone at BEA, 6 p.m.
State College at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Bellefonte at Central, 5:15 p.m.
Clearfield at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.
Huntingdon at P-O, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at State College, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
BEA at P-O, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Central, 7 p.m.
State College at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
JH football
Curwensville at P-O, 5 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Central at Bellefonte, 5:15 p.m.
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 5:15 p.m.
P-O at Huntingdon, 4:30 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Central at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 4 p.m.
P-O at Huntingdon, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Boys’ soccer
Bellefonte at BEA, 6 p.m.
Tyrone at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.
Clearfield at P-O, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
BEA at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
JH football
Williamsport at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
Mount Nittany at Mifflin County, 5 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
BEA at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.
Park Forest at West Branch, 4 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Bellefonte at BEA, 4:30 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
Mount Nittany at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Park Forest, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19
Boys’ soccer
State College at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
BEA at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
P-O at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Central at BEA, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
P-O at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
State College at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Grier School, 4 p.m.
Freshman football
Harrisburg at State College, 4 p.m.
JH football
Clearfield at BEA, 4:30 p.m.
Central at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.
Penns Valley at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Huntingdon at P-O, 4:30 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Clearfield at P-O, 5:15 p.m.
Tyrone at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Clearfield at P-O, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20
Football
Jersey Shore at BEA, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at P-O, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Nativity BVM, 7 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Altoona at State College, 4 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
Mount Nittany vs. Park Forest, 6 p.m.
JH boys’ soccer
Mount Nittany vs. Park Forest, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Football
State College at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
P-O at Our Lady of Sacred Hearts Tournament, 10 a.m.
Penns Valley at St. Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
JH girls’ volleyball
Park Forest, Mount Nittany at League Tournament
P-O at St. Francis Tournament, 10 a.m.
JH cross country
BEA Invitational, 10 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 23
Golf
PIAA Championships at Hershey
Girls’ soccer
West Branch at P-O, 6 p.m.
JV football
BEA at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Tyrone at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at State College, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Golf
PIAA Championships at Hershey
Boys’ soccer
Altoona at P-O, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Penns Valley at BEA, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at P-O, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Golf
PIAA Championships at Hershey
Girls’ volleyball
State College at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Freshman football
State College at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
JH football
Park Forest vs. Mount Nittany, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at P-O, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Girls’ soccer
P-O at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.
JH football
BEA at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.
Tyrone at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.
P-O at Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.
JH girls’ soccer
P-O at Moshannon Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
Football
Bellefonte at BEA, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Cowanesque Valley, 7 p.m.
P-O at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Chambersburg at State College, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Football
P-O at St. Joseph’s (Memorial Field), 5 p.m.
Cross country
District 6 Championships at Forest Hills
Monday, Oct. 30
JV football
State College at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Freshman football
Central Dauphin at State College, 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 3
Football
Bishop Carroll at St. Joseph’s (Memorial Field), 7 p.m.
State College at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4
Cross country
PIAA Championships at Hershey
Monday, Nov. 6
JV football
Central Dauphin at State College, 4 p.m.
Comments