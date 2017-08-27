Saint Joseph's Brendan Robinson hands off to Jared Stormer during the game against Bucktail at Memorial Field on Friday .
Saint Joseph's Brendan Robinson hands off to Jared Stormer during the game against Bucktail at Memorial Field on Friday . Abby Drey
Saint Joseph's Brendan Robinson hands off to Jared Stormer during the game against Bucktail at Memorial Field on Friday . Abby Drey

High School Sports

Check out the entire fall scholastic schedule

August 27, 2017 12:03 AM

Monday, Aug. 28

Boys’ golf

Bellefonte, St. Joseph’s at Sinking Valley Invitational, 1 p.m.

JV football

Bellefonte at Jersey Shore, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Boys’ golf

State College at Harrisburg, 2 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

State College at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Girls’ golf

Bellefonte at Hollidaysburg, 3 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

State College at Northern York, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Girls’ golf

State College at Coudersport Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Boys’ golf

Bellefonte, P-O at BEA, 1 p.m.

State College at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Football

P-O at BEA, 7 p.m.

Huntingdon at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

JP McCaskey at State College, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Penns Valley vs. Meadowbrook Christian at Belleville Mennonite Tournament, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Cross country

BEA, Penns Valley, State College at Big Valley Invitational at Reedsville, 9 a.m.

Bellefonte, St. Joseph’s at Carter Allison Invitational at Lock Haven Univ., 9 a.m.

Boys’ soccer

BEA Kickoff Tournament, 9 a.m.

Lower Dauphin at State College at Memorial Field, noon

Girls’ soccer

Raider Classic at Bellefonte

Girls’ volleyball

BEA at Northern Cambria Tournament, 9 a.m.

Bellefonte, P-O, St. Joseph’s at Central Mountain Tournament, 8 a.m.

Penns Valley at Wild Rock Tournament

JH boys’ soccer

Bellefonte, Penns Valley at Clinton County Commissioners Cup at Central Mountain

Monday, Sept. 4

Field hockey

State College at Chambersburg, 2 p.m.

JV football

Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Girls’ golf

State College at Central Dauphin, 2 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Mid Penn match at State College, 1 p.m.

Cross country

Mount Union at P-O, 4 p.m.

State College, Carlisle at Central Dauphin East, 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Belleville Mennonite at Grace Prep, 4 p.m.

State College at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Penns Valley at BEA, 6 p.m.

Huntingdon at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

P-O at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Chambersburg at State College, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Penns Valley at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

Sugar Valley Charter at St. Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

State College at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Cedar Cliff at State College, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Penns Valley at BEA, 4:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 5:15 p.m.

Tyrone at P-O, 5:15 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 3:30 p.m.

Tyrone at P-O, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

Central Mountain at BEA, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Girls’ golf

P-O, Penns Valley, Clearfield at Bellefonte, 3 p.m.

Boys’ golf

State College at Central Dauphin East, 1:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Sugar Valley, 1 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

BEA at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.

Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Tyrone at P-O, 4 p.m.

JH football

DuBois at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

BEA at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

Huntingdon at BEA, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

Clearfield at P-O, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Girls’ golf

State College at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Boys’ golf

BEA, Bellefonte, P-O at Penns Valley, 1 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

BEA at P-O, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Tyrone at BEA, 7 p.m.

Central at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

P-O at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at State College, 7 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at St. Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Mifflin County at State College, 4 p.m.

Freshman football

DuBois at State College, 4 p.m.

JH football

BEA at P-O, 4:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 4:30 p.m.

Clearfield at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

P-O at BEA, 6:45 p.m.

Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 5:15 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

P-O at BEA, 5:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

West Branch at BEA, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Cross country

Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Football

BEA at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at P-O, 7 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at State College, 7 p.m.

Perkiomen at St. Joseph’s (at Bishop Guilfoyle), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Cross country

St. Joseph’s at Forest Hills Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys’ soccer

State College at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

State College at Hollidaysburg, 11 a.m.

Girls’ volleyball

BEA at St. Francis Tournament

Philipsburg-Osceola Jenn Marcinko Mountaineer JV Tournament, 9 a.m.

Field hockey

Central Columbia at State College, 11 a.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Bellefonte at Cara Day Memorial Cup at Central Mountain

JH boys’ soccer

Penns Valley at Bellefonte, 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 11

Girls’ soccer

Clearfield at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

P-O at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Grace Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

St. Joseph’s at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Newport at State College, 4 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

State College at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.

JV football

Penns Valley at BEA, 6 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

BEA at Central, 5:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at Clearfield, 5:15 p.m.

Penns Valley at P-O, 5:15 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

BEA at Central, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at Clearfield, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at P-O, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

Mount Nittany at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Girls’ golf

State College at Lower Dauphin, 2 p.m.

Cross country

Penns Valley at BEA, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Central, Clearfield at P-O, 4 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

BEA at Central, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Penns Valley at P-O, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Central at BEA, 6 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Bellefonte at BEA, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

Clearfield at P-O, 7 p.m.

State College at Red Land, 7 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Altoona at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Altoona at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

Hollidaysburg at P-O, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Boys’ golf

Central Mountain at Bellefonte, 1 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Huntingdon at BEA, 6 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

BEA at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Penns Valley at Central, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at P-O, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Central Mountain at P-O, 7 p.m.

Williamsburg at St. Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Cumberland Valley at State College, 4 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Red Land at State College, 4 p.m.

JH football

Altoona at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Moshannon Valley at BEA, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at Central Mountain, 5:15 p.m.

Central at Penns Valley, 5:15 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Bellefonte at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Central at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

Penns Valley at BEA, 4 p.m.

Huntingdon at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Girls’ golf

State College at Red Land, 11 a.m.

Boys’ golf

Bellefonte at Mifflin County, 1 p.m.

State College at Lower Dauphin, 2 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

P-O at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

Central at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

State College at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Red Land at State College, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Huntingdon at BEA, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

P-O at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg at State College, 7 p.m.

JH football

Penns Valley at BEA, 4:30 p.m.

P-O at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

BEA at Park Forest, 5:30 p.m.

P-O at Bellefonte, 5:15 p.m.

Mount Nittany at Penns Valley, 5:15 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

BEA at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

P-O at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

Mount Nittany at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Football

BEA at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

Central Mountain at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Central at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

P-O at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

State College at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Central Dauphin at State College, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Cross country

Bellefonte, P-O, State College, St. Joseph’s at Ben Bloser Invitational at Carlisle, 9 a.m.

Boys’ soccer

P-O at BEA, 10 a.m.

Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 1 p.m.

State College at Mifflin County, 11 a.m.

Girls’ soccer

Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

P-O at Moshannon Valley, noon

State College at Lower Dauphin, 10 a.m.

Girls’ volleyball

P-O at Central Mountain, 11 a.m.

Field hockey

State College vs. Big Spring at Selinsgrove Tournament, 8:45 a.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Tyrone at BEA, 3 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at P-O, 10 a.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Tyrone at BEA, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

Girls’ golf

Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Clearfield at P-O, 3 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

BEA at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Tyrone at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

P-O at Central, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

St. Joseph’s at Juniata, 6:30 p.m.

JV football

Chestnut Ridge at BEA, 6 p.m.

Bellefonte at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.

Penns Valley at Central, 6 p.m.

Mifflin County at State College, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Central Mountain at Penns Valley, 5:15 p.m.

DuBois at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

West Branch at P-O, 4 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Central Mountain at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

OLV at P-O, 5:15 p.m.

DuBois at Park Forest, 4 p.m

JH girls’ volleyball

Penns Valley at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.

BEA at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

Tyrone at P-O, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Girls’ golf

State College at Boiling Springs, 2 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Penns Valley, Sugar Valley at St. Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

P-O, Mifflin County at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.

State College at Central Dauphin, 2 p.m.

Cross country

BEA, Central at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

P-O at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

State College at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Clearfield at BEA, 6 p.m.

Tyrone at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.

Central at P-O, 4 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at State College, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

BEA at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Penns Valley at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Central at P-O, 7 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Field hockey

State College at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

JH football

P-O at Altoona, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

BEA at Clearfield, 5:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at Tyrone, 5:15 p.m.

Mount Nittany at Hollidaysburg, 3:30 p.m.

P-O at Central, 5:15 p.m.

Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 4:45 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

BEA at Clearfield, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Mount Nittany at Hollidaysburg, 3:30 p.m.

Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 3:30 p.m.

P-O at Central, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Girls’ golf

Bellefonte, P-O, State College at DuBois Invitational, 10 a.m.

Boys’ golf

Bellefonte, P-O, State College at DuBois Invitational, 10 a.m.

Boys’ soccer

BEA at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at Central, 4 p.m.

Clearfield at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Huntingdon at P-O, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Tyrone at BEA, 6 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Windber at St. Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Mechanicsburg at State College, 4 p.m.

JH football

Park Forest at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

Mount Nittany at BEA, 4 p.m.

Huntingdon at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

Central Mountain at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

P-O at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Boys’ golf

BEA, Penns Valley, P-O at Bellefonte, 1 p.m.

Cross country

St. Joseph’s at West Branch, 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Penns Valley at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Central Dauphin at State College, 7 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Central at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

P-O at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

State College at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

P-O at BEA, 7 p.m.

Huntingdon at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Central at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at State College, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.

Freshman football

Juniata at BEA, 6 p.m.

State College at Mifflin County, 5 p.m.

JH football

Chestnut Ridge at BEA, 4:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Penns Valley at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Tyrone at P-O, 4:30 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

BEA at Tyrone, 5:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at Central, 5:15 p.m.

Central Mountain at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.

Park Forest at Altoona, 4:45 p.m.

Clearfield at Penns Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Huntingdon at P-O, 5:15 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

BEA at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at Central, 4 p.m.

Central Mountain at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.

Park Forest at Altoona, 4:45 p.m.

Clearfield at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Huntingdon at P-O, 4 p.m.

JH volleyball

P-O at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Football

Central at BEA, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at P-O, 7 p.m.

State College at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Bucktail, 7 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

State College at Hershey, 4 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Park Forest at OLV, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Cross country

Penns Valley, State College, St. Joseph’s at PIAA Foundation Meet at Hershey, 12:45 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

BEA Tournament, 9 a.m.

State College at Chambersburg, 11 a.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Bellefonte, Penns Valley, P-O at Warrior Blast at West Branch, 10 a.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley Rally in the Valley, 8 a.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

Mount Nittany, Park Forest, Penns Valley, P-O at BEA, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Girls’ golf

State College at Hershey Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

Boys’ golf

State College at Hershey Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Girls’ golf

P-O, State College at Wheeling Invitational at Johnstown, 11 a.m.

Boys’ golf

P-O at Wheeling Invitational at Johnstown, 11 a.m.

State College at Mid Penn Championship

St. Joseph’s, Altoona, BEA at Central Mountain, 1 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Bellefonte at BEA, 6 p.m.

Tyrone at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Clearfield at P-O, 4 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at State College, 7 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Central Mountain at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Chambersburg at State College, 4 p.m.

JV football

BEA at Central, 6 p.m.

Bellefonte at Tyrone, 6 p.m.

Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at State College, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Bellefonte at BEA, 4:30 p.m.

Penns Valley at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

P-O at Clearfield, 5:15 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

P-O at Clearfield, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Cross country

BEA, P-O at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley, Clearfield at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

State College, Central Dauphin at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

BEA at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Penns Valley at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

P-O at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Moshannon Valley at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.

State College at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

BEA at Central, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at P-O, 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at State College, 7 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Lower Dauphin at State College, 4 p.m.

JH football

Hollidaysburg at P-O, 5 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Park Forest at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Altoona at Mount Nittany, 5:15 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Penns Valley, 7:30 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

BEA at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.

Park Forest at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Altoona at Mount Nittany, 5:15 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

P-O at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Girls’ golf

Bellefonte, Penns Valley, P-O at Clearfield, 3 p.m.

State College at Mid Penn Championship at Mechanicsburg, 9 a.m.

Boys’ soccer

Penns Valley at BEA, 6 p.m.

Huntingdon at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

BEA at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Tyrone at P-O, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Penns Valley at BEA, 7 p.m.

P-O at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Cedar Cliff at State College, 4 p.m.

Freshman football

State College at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

JH football

Bellefonte at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Park Forest at Hollidaysburg, 4 p.m.

Mount Nittany at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

BEA at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Huntingdon at Bellefonte, 5:15 p.m.

P-O at Tyrone, 5:15 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Penns Valley at BEA, 4:30 p.m.

Huntingdon at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

P-O at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

BEA at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.

Park Forest at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

P-O at Clearfield, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Boys’ golf

BEA, Bellefonte, Penns Valley, P-O at Central, 1 p.m.

Cross country

Mount Union, Juniata Valley at BEA, 4 p.m.

West Branch at P-O, 4 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

P-O at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Central Dauphin at State College, 7 p.m.

Grier School at St. Joseph’s, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

State College at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

State College at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.

JH football

BEA at Central, 4:30 p.m.

P-O at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Mount Nittany at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

P-O at West Branch, 4 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Mount Nittany at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

P-O at OLV, 3:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Football

BEA at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

Clearfield at Bellefonte (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

P-O at Penns Valley (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Carlisle at State College, 7 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Dallastown at BEA, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Boys’ soccer

Penns Valley at Juniata, 11 a.m.

Girls’ volleyball

St. Joseph’s at Windber Tournament, 9 a.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Huntingdon at BEA, 11:30 a.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Huntingdon at BEA, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 2

Boys’ golf

District 6 sectional tournament at Summit CC, 10 a.m.

Cross country

Cambria Heights at P-O, 4 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

BEA at P-O, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

P-O at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

BEA at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Central Mountain at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

State College at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.

JV football

Tyrone at BEA, 6 p.m.

Bellefonte at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

State College at Carlisle, 5 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

OLV at BEA, 4 p.m.

Park Forest at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Park Forest at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

West Branch at BEA, 4 p.m.

Park Forest at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 3:45 p.m.

Central at P-O, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Cross country

BEA at Clearfield, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at P-O, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley, Tyrone at Central, 4 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at State College, 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

BEA at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

P-O at BEA, 6 p.m.

Penns Valley at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 7 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Tyrone at BEA, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at Central, 6 p.m.

Clearfield at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

Huntingdon at P-O, 7 p.m.

State College at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

State College at Mercersburg, 4 p.m.

JH football

West Branch at P-O, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

BEA at P-O, 5:15 p.m.

Penns Valley at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

BEA at P-O, 4 p.m.

OLV at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

P-O at Hollidaysburg, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Boys’ soccer

Clearfield at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

BEA at Central, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

BEA at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

State College at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at St. Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflin County at State College, 6 p.m.

JH football

Tyrone at BEA, 4 p.m.

Altoona at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Central Mountain at Bellefonte, 5:15 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Central Mountain at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

BEA at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Mount Nittany at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Boys’ soccer

Hollidaysburg at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

P-O at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at Grace Prep, 4:45 p.m.

Red Land at State College, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Bellefonte at Clearfield, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at P-O, 4 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at Grace Prep, 3 p.m.

State College at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

P-O at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Penns Valley at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

Red Land at State College, 7 p.m.

Freshman football

Cumberland Valley at State College, 4 p.m.

JH football

Bellefonte at Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Nittany at DuBois, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at P-O, 4:30 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Clearfield at Bellefonte, 5:15 p.m.

Mount Nittany at Altoona, 4:45 p.m.

Penns Valley at P-O, 4 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Clearfield at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

Mount Nittany at Altoona, 4:45 p.m.

P-O at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Football

Huntingdon at BEA, 7 p.m.

Penns Valley at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Central at P-O, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Halifax, 7 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Central Dauphin at State College, 7 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Juniata at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Juniata at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Cross country

Bellefonte at Gettysburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys’ soccer

Central at BEA, 10 a.m.

Chambersburg at State College, 11 a.m.

Girls’ soccer

BEA at Moshannon Valley, 11 a.m.

Bellefonte at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

BEA at Central Cambria JV tournament

St. Joseph’s at West Branch Tournament

State College Invitational, 8 a.m.

JH girls’ soccer

BEA at West Branch, 1 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

P-O at West Branch Tournament, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 9

Girls’ golf

District 6 championships at Summit CC, Cresson

Cross country

Penns Valley, Altoona at State College, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Huntingdon at BEA, 6 p.m.

P-O at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

Central at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

St. Joseph’s at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

JV football

BEA at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

BEA at Huntingdon, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Nittany at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at P-O, 5:15 p.m.

Penns Valley at Central, 5:15 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

BEA at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte at P-O, 4 p.m.

Mount Nittany at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Penns Valley at Central, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

BEA at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Altoona at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

Mount Nittany at Hollidaysburg, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Girls’ golf

District 6 championships at Summit CC, Cresson

Cross country

Grier School, East Juniata at St. Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

BEA at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Bellefonte at P-O, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at Central, 4 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at State College, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

State College at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

BEA at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Penns Valley at P-O, 7 p.m.

State College at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

State College at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

JH football

P-O at Altoona, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Tyrone at Bellefonte, 5:15 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Tyrone at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

P-O at Central, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Girls’ soccer

BEA at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Bellefonte at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

P-O at Central, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Bellefonte at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 7 p.m.

JH football

Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflin County at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Clearfield at BEA, 6:45 p.m.

Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Central at P-O, 5:15 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Clearfield at BEA, 5:30 p.m.

Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Central at P-O, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

Park Forest at BEA, 4 p.m.

Mount Nittany at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

P-O at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Girls’ golf

PIAA Team Western Regionals

Cross country

P-O at Bellwood-Antis, 4 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Clearfield at BEA, 6 p.m.

Tyrone at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Central at P-O, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Penns Valley at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Clearfield at BEA, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

P-O at Central, 7 p.m.

Central Mountain at St. Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Freshman football

State College at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.

JH football

BEA at Huntingdon, 4:30 p.m.

P-O at Central, 4:30 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Park Forest at Hollidaysburg, 3:30 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

OLV at BEA, 4 p.m.

Park Forest at Hollidaysburg, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Football

BEA at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at Central, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

P-O at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin East at State College (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Mount Nittany at Juniata, 4:30 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Mount Nittany at Juniata, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Football

Columbia-Montour VT at St. Joseph’s (Memorial Field, Homecoming), 5 p.m.

Cross country

State College at Mid Penn Championship at Big Spring HS, 2 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

BEA at Juniata, 2 p.m.

Grace Prep at Harrisburg Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at State College (South Track Field), 11 a.m.

Girls’ soccer

Grace Prep at Harrisburg Academy, 2 p.m.

Altoona at State College (Memorial Field), 11 a.m.

Girls’ volleyball

State College JV at Cumberland Valley JV Tournament, 8 a.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Central at BEA, 11:45 a.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Central at BEA, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 16

Girls’ golf

PIAA Western Regional at Toms Run GC, Blairsville

Boys’ soccer

Central at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

P-O at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

BEA at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Mifflin County at State College, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Glendale at St. Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

State College at Greenwood, 6 p.m.

JV football

Clearfield at BEA, 6 p.m.

Central at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Penns Valley at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

State College at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Penns Valley at West Branch, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

BEA at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.

Park Forst at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.

Altoona at P-O, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Cross country

Mountain League Championships at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Tyrone at BEA, 6 p.m.

State College at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Bellefonte at Central, 5:15 p.m.

Clearfield at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.

Huntingdon at P-O, 4 p.m.

Central Dauphin at State College, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

BEA at P-O, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.

Penns Valley at Central, 7 p.m.

State College at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

JH football

Curwensville at P-O, 5 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Central at Bellefonte, 5:15 p.m.

Penns Valley at Clearfield, 5:15 p.m.

P-O at Huntingdon, 4:30 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Central at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at Clearfield, 4 p.m.

P-O at Huntingdon, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Boys’ soccer

Bellefonte at BEA, 6 p.m.

Tyrone at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.

Clearfield at P-O, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

BEA at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

JH football

Williamsport at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

Mount Nittany at Mifflin County, 5 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

BEA at Bellefonte, 4 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.

Park Forest at West Branch, 4 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Bellefonte at BEA, 4:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Mount Nittany, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

Mount Nittany at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Park Forest, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Boys’ soccer

State College at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

BEA at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

P-O at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Central at BEA, 7 p.m.

Clearfield at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Huntingdon at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

P-O at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

State College at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Grier School, 4 p.m.

Freshman football

Harrisburg at State College, 4 p.m.

JH football

Clearfield at BEA, 4:30 p.m.

Central at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.

Penns Valley at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Huntingdon at P-O, 4:30 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Clearfield at P-O, 5:15 p.m.

Tyrone at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Clearfield at P-O, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

Football

Jersey Shore at BEA, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

Penns Valley at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

Clearfield at P-O, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Nativity BVM, 7 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Altoona at State College, 4 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

Mount Nittany vs. Park Forest, 6 p.m.

JH boys’ soccer

Mount Nittany vs. Park Forest, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Football

State College at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

P-O at Our Lady of Sacred Hearts Tournament, 10 a.m.

Penns Valley at St. Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

JH girls’ volleyball

Park Forest, Mount Nittany at League Tournament

P-O at St. Francis Tournament, 10 a.m.

JH cross country

BEA Invitational, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 23

Golf

PIAA Championships at Hershey

Girls’ soccer

West Branch at P-O, 6 p.m.

JV football

BEA at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Tyrone at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at State College, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Golf

PIAA Championships at Hershey

Boys’ soccer

Altoona at P-O, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Penns Valley at BEA, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at P-O, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Golf

PIAA Championships at Hershey

Girls’ volleyball

State College at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Freshman football

State College at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

JH football

Park Forest vs. Mount Nittany, 7 p.m.

Clearfield at P-O, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Girls’ soccer

P-O at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.

JH football

BEA at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.

Tyrone at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

P-O at Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.

JH girls’ soccer

P-O at Moshannon Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Football

Bellefonte at BEA, 7 p.m.

Penns Valley at Cowanesque Valley, 7 p.m.

P-O at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg at State College, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Football

P-O at St. Joseph’s (Memorial Field), 5 p.m.

Cross country

District 6 Championships at Forest Hills

Monday, Oct. 30

JV football

State College at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Freshman football

Central Dauphin at State College, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

Football

Bishop Carroll at St. Joseph’s (Memorial Field), 7 p.m.

State College at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Cross country

PIAA Championships at Hershey

Monday, Nov. 6

JV football

Central Dauphin at State College, 4 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate
State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football 0:19

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football
Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game 2:37

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View More Video