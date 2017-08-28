BEA’s Gage McClenahan, P-O’s TJ Thompson named CDT Athletes of the Week

Two high school athletes rose above the rest this past week: Bald Eagle Area’s Gage McClenahan and Philipsburg-Osceola’s TJ Thompson.
Here’s a closer look at each CDT Athlete of the Week:
Eagles sophomore Gage McClenahan
Bald Eagle Area sophomore Gage McClenahan is a CDT Athlete of the Week.
The versatile offensive playmaker carried the ball just eight times Friday, but he rushed for a jaw-dropping 161 yards. He was a threat to reach the end zone every time he touched the ball in the Eagles’ 33-13 season-opening football victory over Troy, as he finished with three touchdowns.
Not only was McClenahan’s rushing total the best in the area in the Week 1, but he was also solid in the receiving game. He boasted 44 receiving yards, giving him the fourth-most in the area Friday.
BEA coach Jesse Nagle said he wanted to get McClenahan more touches this season because of his explosiveness, and McClenahan didn’t disappoint after recording more than half of his team’s total offense.
Mounties junior TJ Thompson
Philipsburg-Osceola junior TJ Thompson is a CDT Athlete of the Week.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver turned in several highlight-worthy plays Friday while recording an impressive five catches for 112 yards in the Mounties’ 32-14 win over West Branch. His receiving total was tops in the area; no other received reached 100 yards.
He showed shades of NFL receiver Allen Robinson by pulling down a 30-yard jump ball down to the 2-yard line, and he turned one six-yard slant into a 20-yard gain that set up a short TD. The Mounties boasted several solid offensive performances Friday, but it was Thompson who jump-started the offense.
Thanks in part to Thompsons’s performance, it was P-O’s first season-opening win since 2011.
