St. Joseph’s golf team takes second at tournament

Tyrone’s Andrew Ferguson paced the field, while St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy had a trio of top-10 finishers and took second as a team at the fourth annual Sinking Valley Interscholastic Invitational on Monday.
Ferguson fired a 2-over 74 to lead the field at Sinking Valley Country Club.
Jack Mangene was next, two strokes behind, to lead St. Joseph’s. Teammates Matt Steyers was fifth at 6-over 78 and Ryan Peachey took ninth at 82. The Wolves finished with a 328 team total, trailing only Altoona’s 326.
Adam Armstrong fired an 89 to lead Bellefonte, which finished with a 405 team total for ninth place in the 11-team tournament.
