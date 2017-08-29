High School Sports

St. Joseph’s golf team takes second at tournament

From CDT staff reports

August 29, 2017 2:02 AM

TYRONE

Tyrone’s Andrew Ferguson paced the field, while St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy had a trio of top-10 finishers and took second as a team at the fourth annual Sinking Valley Interscholastic Invitational on Monday.

Ferguson fired a 2-over 74 to lead the field at Sinking Valley Country Club.

Jack Mangene was next, two strokes behind, to lead St. Joseph’s. Teammates Matt Steyers was fifth at 6-over 78 and Ryan Peachey took ninth at 82. The Wolves finished with a 328 team total, trailing only Altoona’s 326.

Adam Armstrong fired an 89 to lead Bellefonte, which finished with a 405 team total for ninth place in the 11-team tournament.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate
State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football 0:19

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football
Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game 2:37

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View More Video