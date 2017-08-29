High School Sports

CCCA girls’ soccer opens season with victory over Cambria County Christian

From CDT staff reports

August 29, 2017 11:54 PM

JOHNSTOWN

Morgan Bair opened the season Tuesday with a hat trick to lead her Centre County Christian Academy girls' soccer team to a 5-4 win over Cambria County Christian.

Hannah Sides and Aleesia Shepherd also each added one goal and one assist in the winning effort.

The Lady Bulldogs opened with three goals in the first 10 minutes and cruised afterward. Cambria brought it to within 3-2 early in the second half, but CCA scored a minute later — and once more 11 minutes after that — to give it a big cushion.

Cambria out-shot CCCA 11-10, but CCCA goalie Moriah Smith had six saves.

CCCA will next play Friday at Calvary Huntington.

