Today in high school sports: Sept. 20, 2017

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Wednesday:
Boys’ soccer
BEA slips past Tyrone in OT
TYRONE With about a minute left in the first overtime, Bald Eagle Area’s Jared Gettig hit a jumping header to the opposite post — from a corner kick set up by Garrett Giedroc — to end Wednesday’s boys’ soccer game and give the Eagles a 3-2 victory over Tyrone.
It was Gettig’s second game-winner of the season.
“He works hard, and he’s in the right spot,” BEA coach Jason Bair said. “I’m glad he’s on my team.”
Gettig finished with two assists on the night, while Jacob Michael and Garrett Barnhart both had goals for the Eagles.
BEA is now 7-1 and will next face Bellefonte on Tuesday.
Huntingdon shuts out P-O
PHILIPSBURG Mounties goalkeeper Jaylen Johnson made seven saves, but it wasn’t enough as Philipsburg-Osceola fell 2-0 to Huntingdon.
Huntingdon outshot P-O by a 12-to-6 margin.
Richard Widman and David Bukowski both finished with goals for the opposition.
Penns Valley edges out Clearfield
SPRING MILLS The Rams’ Jeremiah Manning scored 25 minutes into the game, on an assist by Sam Goodwin, and that proved to be all his team needed in the 1-0 win over Clearfield.
Penns Valley’s Jared Kines made 13 saves to preserve the shutout.
The Rams will next take on Bellefonte on Thursday.
Girls’ soccer
BEA beats Tyrone
WINGATE Emily Shiels’ first goal gave the Lady Eagles some much-needed early momentum en route to their 3-1 girls’ soccer win Wednesday over Tyrone.
“That gave us the confidence to press forward and pressure their defense,” coach Jared Moore said.
Keirsten Walker and Mara Hockenberry also had goals for Bald Eagle Area, whose record is 3-2-1.
Girls’ tennis
State College earns close win
MECHANICSBURG The Lady Little Lions swept their singles matches to defeat Mechanicsburg 3-2 on Wednesday in girls’ tennis.
No. 1 singles player Kelly Vanden set the tone with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jordan Leitz. Catelyn Janac and Amelia Dodoo also came away with singles victories.
State College is 7-3 on the season and will next face Cedar Cliff at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Girls’ volleyball
Windber sweeps SJCA
BOALSBURG St. Joseph’s Ruthanna McMurtrie finished with seven attacks and three aces Wednesday, but the SJCA girls’ volleyball team still came up short against Windber 25-16, 25-14, 25-9.
Ana Legaspi added nine attacks in the loss.
Boys’ golf
Little Lions impress at tourney
DUBOIS State College’s Alex Stewart was one of just six golfers to break 80 Wednesday at the 17-team field at the DuBois Area Golf Tournament at the Silver Course in Treasure Lake.
Stewart’s 79 was good enough to tie him for fourth overall among the 66 golfers. Overall, as a team, the Little Lions were also fourth.
State College’s Tyler Nordblum (83), Joel Prisk (87) and David Paroda (104) also contributed to the play-four-take-four setup.
Brandon Singer (87) led Philipsburg-Osceola, and Bellefonte’s Adam Armstrong (97) led his team.
The Red Raiders did not qualify since they only had three golfers. P-O finished seventh.
Girls’ golf
Herrington, Richards perform well in tourney
DUBOIS Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington and State College’s Kaylee Richards were two of just 17 girls to break scores of 100 Wednesday among the 63 golfers at the DuBois Area Golf Tournament at the Silver Course in Treasure Lake.
Herrington carded a 93, which was good for 13th overall, while Richards’ 95 put her in a tie for 14th.
Neither State College nor P-O fielded four golfers, so their scores weren’t eligible for the team standings. But, in the 16-team field, Bellefonte finished ninth.
Cassie Vogel paced the Lady Red Raiders with a 105.
Comments