Today in high school sports: Sept. 21, 2017

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Thursday:
Girls’ tennis
Lady Little Lions sweep Cedar Cliff
STATE COLLEGE A day after edging out Mechanicsburg, the State College girls’ tennis left no doubt in a 5-0 win over Cedar Cliff on Thursday.
The Lady Little Lions (8-3) played their second game in two days before heading to play Hershey on Friday.
“The girls are doing a great job of working hard and staying focused,” State College coach Jane Borden said. “We have a tough one (Friday), so we’ll need to be ready from the get-go.”
No. 2 singles player Catelyn Janac had the easiest time of all the Lady Little Lions’ singles players. Janac dropped just two games of her win.
Kelly Vanden and Amelia Dodoo collected victories at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
State College’s doubles teams of Jasmine Cao and Keya Ahrestani (No.1) and Caroline Paterno and Selena Kesidis (No. 2) also had victories. Cao and Ahrestani didn’t drop a single game in their win.
Girls’ soccer
Central edges Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE Neither team was able to score until there were less than two minutes left in the game between Central and Bellefonte.
The Lady Scarlet Dragons’ Ashley Negley found the back of the net for the lone score and a 1-0 win for her team.
The Lady Red Raiders’ Gabbie Pighetti had three saves in goal.
Clearfield sneaks by PV
CLEARFIELD Penns Valley held a one-goal lead at halftime but couldn’t keep Clearfield from scoring in a 4-3 loss.
Hannah Montminy, Katie Martell and Sydney Riegel recorded a goal apiece for the Lady Rams. Riegel, Keira Whitman and Abby Martin all had an assist.
Mickey Landsberry had the game-winning goal for the Lady Bison in the 79th minute.
Second half dooms Lady Little Lions
HARRISBURG Mica Ingram recorded State College’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Central Dauphin.
Ingram’s goal was the only score of the first half in the 28th minute. Lady Little Lions goalkeeper Kristine Lenze made 11 saves.
Lauren Currey scored the game-winning goal for the Lady Rams in the 73rd minute.
Lady Bearcats too much for P-O
HUNTINGDON Maddie DeForest had a hat trick and Huntingdon used five first-half goal to top Philipsburg-Osceola 9-2.
Megan Kosut and Loryn Hughes had the scores for the Lady Mounties.
P-O had 18 saves on 43 of the Lady Bearcats’ shots.
Boys’ soccer
Red Raiders top Rams
BELLEFONTE Noah Nadolsky recored half of Bellefonte’s goals in a 4-2 win over Penns Valley.
Nadolsky’s first score came in the 28th minute. His second was the final of the game for the Red Raiders in the 72nd minute.
Zac Stone and Luke Copertino also found the back of the net for Bellefonte.
Sam Krupp had both of the Rams’ scores.
Girls’ volleyball
Lady Rams sweep Central
SPRING MILLS Emma Butler and Brooke Emel each tallied five aces to lead Penns Valley in a 3-0 sweep of Central.
Butler added seven kills in the 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 win.
Morgan Kerstetter had 13 digs to lead the Lady Rams.
State College wins in 4
STATE COLLEGE After winning the first two sets, State College was looking for a sweep of Carlisle. In the end, the Lady Little Lions won 3-1.
Kate Lachendro led State College with 16 kills as Jess Irwin added 13 in the 25-12, 25-13, 18-25, 26-24 win. Leah Henderson moved the offense around well for State College with 42 assists.
Erin Lutz finished with 22 digs for the Lady Little Lions.
Field hockey
State College shuts out Carlisle
STATE COLLEGE Kelsey Love netted a hat trick in State College’s 3-0 victory over Carlisle.
The win got the Lady Little Lions back to .500 at 5-5.
Lily Dochat had the only assist for State College. Goalkeeper Grace Biddle had four saves for the Lady Little Lions.
Boys’ cross country
Wolves run past Warriors
ALLPORT St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy swept the top-5 spots in its 15-50 win over West Branch.
Carter Kauffman led the way with a time of 18 minutes, 34 seconds. Following Kauffman was Isaac Hyman (second, 18:47), Zach DeCarmine (third, 19:18), Ethan Kauffman (fourth, 19:19) and Max Wortman (fifth, 19:28).
Garrett Gall was the only other Wolves runner in the top 10 at seventh.
Girls’ cross country
SJCA, West Branch end in tie
ALLPORT St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy had four runners finish in the top-4 spots.
However, West Branch and the Lady Wolves tied as neither team had five runners finish the race.
Sera Mazza, Addie Ebbs, Lindsey Carmack and Lexi Kranich were the four finishers for St. Joseph’s in that order. Mazza finished with a meet-best time of 21:13.
