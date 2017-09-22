Follow along live with Friday’s high school football games

We’re now in the fifth week of high school football — season’s going fast, isn’t it? — and we’re at the point where the big picture is starting to come into focus.
Check back here throughout Friday night for game updates and highlights. And as usual, after the games, we’ll also post up links to the game stories along with photos from the games we have photographers at.
Bellefonte 28, Tyrone 7 (Halftime)
What’s happening: Bellefonte’s Cade Fortney hauled in a seven-yard TD pass to give the Red Raiders the first score of the game and then, on the third score, he rushed 80 yards for the TD. Bellefonte took a 28-0 lead, before Tyrone scored its touchdown on the final play of the first half.
State College 55, Mechanicsburg 13 (Halftime)
What’s happening: State College scored five touchdowns in the first quarter, as the Little Lions offense is once again rolling. Tommy Friberg and Keaton Ellis have especially impressed. The mercy rule is in effect.
Central 28, Bald Eagle Area 0 (Halftime)
What’s happening: Three of Central’s TDs have come on pick-6s. BEA has committed five turnovers already, and Central’s making it pay.
Chestnut Ridge 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 14 (Halftime)
What’s happening: P-O found itself down 14-0 and answered to cut the deficit to 14-6. After that? All Chestnut Ridge.
Huntingdon 49, Penns Valley 0 (Halftime)
What’s happening: The Rams just haven’t had an answer for Huntingdon; Penns Valley trailed 35-0 after the first quarter. The mercy rule is now in effect.
St. Joseph’s 13, Bucktail 12 (Halftime)
What’s happening: St. Joseph’s didn’t have its quarterback for three quarters when these teams met earlier this season. He’s making quite the difference today.
Here's some other high school football reading worth checking out:
