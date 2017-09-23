Today in high school sports: Sept. 22, 2017

A look at Friday’s scholastic sports away from the football field:
Girls’ soccer
Clare Marsh leads Grace Prep with another standout effort
Grace Prep’s Clare Marsh has been making a habit out of scoring for her girls’ soccer team — and Friday proved no different.
Marsh recorded four of her team’s goals Friday en route to a 5-2 victory over Great Commission. She’s now had a goal in each of Grace Prep’s six games and has 12 total scores on the season.
Marsh also added an assist in the winning effort, while Abigail Galliano scored Grace Prep’s other goal.
CCCA gets win with late goal
BELLEFONTE With 11 minutes left in regulation, Centre County Christian Academy’s Hannah Sides found the net on an unassisted shot to give her team the 3-2 win over Calvary Christian of Huntingdon.
Aleesia Shepard and Cassandra Poorman recorded the other goals for the Lady Bulldogs.
CCCA will next take on Grace Prep on Tuesday.
Boys’ soccer
CCCA crushes Calvary Christian
BELLEFONTE Centre Christian Academy scored early — and often — in its 11-0 win over Calvary Christian of Huntingdon.
Hayden Walker scored just two minutes into the game and finished with a hat trick. Three other players finished with two goals apiece — Mintesinot Borst, Ethan Gore and Daniel Witherite.
Goalkeepers Borst and Chad Weaver needed to make just one save apiece to preserve the shutout.
Girls’ tennis
State College falls
HERSHEY The Lady Little Lions avoided the sweep but still fell 4-1 to Hershey, after playing their seventh match in 10 days.
No. 1 singles player Kelly Vanden was the lone State College player to win a match. She trailed after one set but ended up winning 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.
“Hershey is a very solid team and we competed well,” coach Jane Borden said, “but just were not good enough today.”
