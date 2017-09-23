Central football picks off Bald Eagles Area’s hopes

Central football coach Dave Baker has been on the sidelines for 51 years, and he had never seen before what transpired Friday night at Alumni Stadium.
The Scarlet Dragons returned three interceptions for touchdowns — in the first half — and made life miserable for Bald Eagle Area in a 35-7 win.
“You’d remember something like that, wouldn’t you?” Baker said of the three “pick-sixes.”
In all, the Eagles turned the ball over five times in the first half, four on interceptions.
“Our defense — we did pretty good,” said the Dragons’ Zachary Parks, who had two of those pick-six plays. “We’re really good at stopping the run, but we really stopped the passing game today.”
Trystan Detwiler had the other scoring interception, a 45-yard return, and also caught a 62-yard touchdown pass in the first minute of the second half to cap the Dragons’ scoring. The play was supposed to be a short pass to the tight end, but the BEA defense broke down and left Detwiler open.
Kasen Deterline scored on a 16-yard run for the other Central touchdown.
The lone BEA offensive highlight came with 2:48 left, when third-string quarterback Derek Henry connected with Matthew Reese on an intermediate crossing route, with Reese shaking several tacklers before breaking free for a 49-yard score.
“We preach, ‘Who’s going to fight to the end?’” BEA coach Jesse Nagle said. “He just doesn’t give up.”
Henry finished with 9 of 18 passing for 140 yards.
The Eagles were missing starter Jayden Jones because of injury, and Jordan Jones had a rough start, throwing three interceptions and completing just one pass.
The four-interception night followed the four picks thrown the previous week at Chestnut Ridge.
“It was gut-wrenching,” Nagle said.
It took just 58 seconds for the first pick-six, with Parks taking the ball back 22 yards to the end zone.
“The running back came around and I just … read the quarterback’s eyes,” Parks said. “Saw it, went, caught it and go.”
Despite a fumble and another interception in the first quarter, BEA was still in good shape down just 7-0 through the first 12 minutes, and the Eagles stopped a Central drive into the red zone to open the second period.
But the snowball began to roll after Deterline scored on his run. Detwiler’s return came 71 seconds after that, and Parks’ second return of the day for 25 yards with 2:17 left in the half.
“They sort of threw it to us, didn’t they?” Baker asked. “We had pressure on the passer and he made some mistakes, and our guys were in position and caught the ball and ran it.”
Central had just 149 total yards at halftime, but with a four-touchdown lead, that didn’t matter much.
The turnovers overshadowed an otherwise solid defensive effort by the Eagles, who gave up 165 yards on the ground. BEA also recorded nine tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks.
“I thought we knew we could play with them defensively,” Nagle said. “We felt we wanted to make it a defensive game, and then we kind of took ourselves out of that.”
Comments