Philipsburg-Osceola football cannot contain Chestnut Ridge’s Justin McCoy

Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker went into Friday night’s Mountain League game with Philipsburg-Osceola without one of his biggest weapons — multi-talented Phil Dull.
No problem. Shoemaker just sorted through his arsenal and found another big gun to replace Dull, who is headed to West Virginia on a baseball ride.
He chose wideout Justin McCoy, who rewarded him with a three-touchdown night, catching two TD passes from Logan Hauck — all in the first half — to trigger a 56-14 romp over the outgunned Mounties.
“Justin was our second-leading receiver last year,” Lions coach Max Shoemaker said. “Without Phil tonight, he just stepped up.”
In a hurry.
On the Lions’ first possession McCoy scored on an option pitch from 10 yards out and Ian Anderson made it 7-0 at the 9:59 mark.
Fifteen seconds later it was 14-0 when linebacker Noah Dillow stepped in front of a Bubba Slogosky pass and returned it 30 yards to give the Lions a 13-0 lead. Anderson kicked the second of his eight extra points.
But the Mounties fought back, marching from their own 27 to the 5, where Slogosky hooked up with Brandon Anderson for a score. The pass for the conversion failed with 6:23 left in the quarter.
The Lions didn’t even blink. They just dialed up the Hauck-McCoy combination for a pair of scores before the half, first from the P-O 13 and then from the 50 with 1:51 to go in the half.
With Chestnut Ridge holding a 42-6 lead, P-O answered on three-yard touchdown pass from Slogosky, who then hit TJ Thompson for the two-point conversion with 57 seconds left in the half. The touchdown obviously came too late, and the Lions went on a 14-0 run in the second half.
Slogosky had a big night statistically, hitting on 16 of 32 passes for 182 yards and a pair of scores. He also had several deep passes dropped as P-O receivers got loose behind the Lions’ secondary numerous times, a source of concern for Shoemaker.
“We’ve got to get that fixed,” Shoemaker said. “We told the kids at the half that the score could easily have been 42-35 if they (P-O) had completed some of those passes.”
Mountie coach Mike Mann saw things in the same light.
“We dropped some passes that should have been touchdowns,” he said. “And we usually don’t do that. Those are momentum-killers. And that pick-six really hurt, just like last week.
“But last year when they beat us (42-0) I felt like they abused us. Tonight I don’t feel that way. We were able to move the ball.”
Hauck, who completed a memorable 20-for-20 passes two years ago against P-O, was equally impressive Friday night. He completed 13-of -6 passes for 156 yards as the Lions gained 140 yards on the ground and 192 in the air. It was their most productive passing night of the season.
“We strive for a 50-50 balance,” Shoemaker said. “But most people know it (passing game) is there. It’s what we are. Our quarterback did a nice job with the run-pass option but our passing game stood out a little better tonight than it has all year.”
Comments