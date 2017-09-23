Penns Valley football struggles slowing down Huntingdon’s Ian Border in lopsided loss

Not many teams have had success slowing down Huntingdon’s Ian Border the last few years.
And Penns Valley proved no different, struggling to to stop the Bearcats’ most prolific runner in school history.
Border broke a pair of Huntingdon school records in Friday night’s 56-8 victory over the Rams at War Vets Field. He finished the night with eight carries for 227 yards and three TDs, all of which came in the first 15 minutes of the Bearcats’ victory.
Border didn’t waste any time breaking the records either while also putting the Rams behind an insurmountable deficit. Border broke Chad Brindle’s 20-year-old career rushing record (3,121 yards) on his first carry of the game on a 43-yard TD run. Two carries later, he reset Jon Wagner’s career points record (346 points) with a 24-yard TD run.
“It means a lot (to break their records),” said Border, who now sits at 3,327 career yards and 356 career points. “They are two of the best running backs to come out of this town. It’s special to be with them.”
The Mountain League has been an unforgiving gauntlet for Penns Valley (1-4, 0-4), a team that’s not quite to the level of the rest of the conference right now.
The Rams finally cracked the scoreboard halfway through the fourth quarter when Ryan Ripka slithered through the muck at the line of scrimmage and found daylight for a 60-yard score.
The Bearcats dominated the rest of the action, scoring points on seven of their 40 offensive plays and averaging 11.7 yards per play.
“I’m disappointed for these kids because week in and week out they practice, they prepare, and they ran into a buzzsaw,” Penns Valley head coach Martin Tobias said. “We’ve run into some very good teams, and they’ve had their way with us.”
The Rams had most of their success moving the ball through the air, with QB Aaron Tobias racking up 104 passing yards on 11-of-25 attempts.
Tobias had the Rams on the move in the second quarter, connecting with Blaine Ripka for 17 yards and hitting Cole Breon twice for 25 yards.
The drive eventually petered out at the Huntingdon 21-yard line when the Rams couldn’t recover a high shotgun snap.
It’s those types of plays that Martin Tobias says his team needs to clean up before they can get into the win column in the Mountain League.
They’ll get their next shot to put it all together against Philipsburg-Osceola next Friday.
“There’s been progress, but it’s been in little steps,” Martin Tobias said. “It’s not showing up on the scoreboard. At practice, we’re trying to reinforce things. We’re assignment perfect. The kids know where to be, they know what to do, but we’re just not executing. When you go against good opponents, they make you pay for it if you don’t execute.”
