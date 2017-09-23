Bucktail football pulls away from SJCA in final quarter

This likely wasn’t the ending that either team expected — but both Bucktail and St. Joseph’s are hoping to take something positive away from it.
Bucktail beat SJCA 48-27 Friday night in a game that was close for more than three quarters. It was in stark contrast to the two squads’ earlier meeting this season, during Week 1, when the Bucks pulled away in a low-scoring 12-0 victory.
This time, it seemed as if it was about who would blink first.
“We’re getting better,” a hoarse Murray Fetzer said on the phone after the loss. “We’re getting better.”
Bucktail (3-2) took the 26-13 halftime lead. But St. Joseph’s wouldn’t give up. Despite some back-and-forth, and trailing by two scores heading into the fourth quarter, Wolves quarterback Brendan Robinson stayed calm and rifled a 30-yard pass to a diving Zac Sechler in the end zone to cut the deficit to 34-27.
Afterward, the Wolves committed a turnover and Bucktail took advantage. The score snowballed after that — but Fetzer still saw strides from where this team was when the two faced each other in the opener.
“You have to come back when you get hit, and we did that tonight,” Fetzer added. “Although we didn’t make enough plays, our kids kept their composure, kept their positive attitude and kept fighting until the end of the game. We never quit.”
The Wolves (0-4) are on another bye before facing Halifax on the road on Oct. 6.
