State College football delivers knockout to Mechanicsburg on road

State College left little doubt in its game with Mechanicsburg on Friday night.
The Little Lions (4-0) blazed to 35 first-quarter points and throttled Mechanicsburg 62-25 in the final tune-up before the start of Mid Penn Conference Commonwealth Division play.
State College throttled Mechanicsburg for a second straight season, thumping the Wildcats 55-0 last year. The Little Lions have run up 218 points in four games this season.
Keaton Ellis and Brandon Clark had two touchdowns each in the first quarter, Ellis added another score in the opening minute of the second quarter and Isaiah Edwards ran to two more scores to help the team romp to a 55-13 lead by halftime.
Ellis caught a 46-yard strike from Tommy Friberg and returned a punt 54 yards for a score, then added a 25-yard scoring connection from Friberg. The junior quarterback finished 7-for-8 passing for 170 yards and four touchdowns. Clark caught TD passes of 23 and eight yards in the final three minutes of the first quarter.
Tristen Lyons opened the scoring with a six-yard run, and Edwards trotted into the end zone with his bursts of three and 46 yards. The sophomore added a 36-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and finished with 126 yards on the ground on six carries.
David Butler posted a game-high 153 yards on 21 rushing attempts, and Justin Stine connected on a pair of scoring strikes to Joseph Bruno for 66 yards and Jermaine Hull for six yards. Bruno also opened the second half with a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
State College had 418 yards of total offense, 239 on the ground. It will next host Carlisle on Friday.
