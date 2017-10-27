The Bellefonte football team walks out onto the field to do the coin flip during the Curtin Bowl Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at Bald Eagle Area High School.
High School Sports

Photos, stories and scores from the 10th week of the high school football season

By Gordon Brunskill, Ryne Gery And Josh Moyer

October 27, 2017 5:21 PM

It was a week of lopsided games for the county — but, mostly, in a good way.

Bellefonte, State College and Penns Valley all won by four-plus touchdowns Friday night, while Philipsburg-Osceola lost by four TDs.

As always, you can find scores and highlights below, along with links to our game stories. In addition, at the very bottom is a photo gallery from the two games we had photographers at (Bellefonte-Bald Eagle Area, Chambersburg-State College). Join us again next week for live coverage!

Bellefonte 42, Bald Eagle Area 14 (FINAL)

What happened: Bellefonte rolled past the Eagles to capture a share of the Mountain League title, its first league title since 2005. We’ll let QB Dylan Deitrich take it from here: “It feels great that we could get a share of the Mountain League championship, but it feels better because it was a rivalry game and it always feels great to win a rivalry game.”

State College 70, Chambersburg 20 (FINAL)

What happened: State College matched its season-high scoring total in the easy win. Tristen Lyons got the Little Lions off to a fast start with two touchdowns in the first quarter to help his team build a 35-0 lead. “I wouldn’t trade this for the world with all my best friends out here,” Jackson Heasley said.

Penns Valley 61, Cowanesque Valley 14 (FINAL)

What’s happened: The Rams rolled to a win in their regular season finale behind big performances by Ryan Ripka and Aaron Tobias. “It was truly a special win for these kids,” Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias said.“It was truly a special win for these kids,” Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias said.

Curwensville 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 19 (FINAL)

What happened: P-O looked like the better team after the first quarter — but that didn’t last for long. Curwensville’s Nick Stewart finished with 321 yards rushing.

Scores around the state

Aliquippa 54, Hopewell 0

Allderdice 21, Westinghouse 14

Archbishop Wood 31, LaSalle 17

Athens 42, Sayre Area 13

Beaver Area 68, Beaver Falls 6

Belle Vernon 42, Ambridge 0

Bellefonte 42, Bald Eagle Area 14

Bellwood-Antis 14, Northern Bedford 7

Bishop McCort 41, Penn Cambria 6

Blacklick 10, United 7

Bohemia Manor, Md. 36, Delco Christian 26

Boyertown 41, Phoenixville 28

Brookville 63, Keystone 6

Brunswick, Md. 55, James Buchanan 16

California 42, West Greene 0

Cambria Heights 49, Greater Johnstown 20

Canfield S. Range, Ohio 38, Sharpsville 7

Carbondale 35, Riverside 14

Catasauqua 21, Northwestern Lehigh 18

Cedar Cliff 49, Mechanicsburg 14

Cedar Crest 31, Elizabethtown 7

Central Columbia 21, Bloomsburg 0

Central Dauphin 42, Red Land 6

Central Martinsburg 41, Eastern York 0

Central Valley 37, Shady Side Academy 21

Chestnut Ridge 49, Tyrone 21

Clairton 40, Jeannette 6

Coatesville 55, Bishop Shanahan 13

Columbiana Crestview, Ohio 39, Lakeview 0

Conrad Weiser 35, Daniel Boone 21

Cornell 22, Northgate 6

Curwensville 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 19

Dallas 37, Lake-Lehman 6

Danville 63, Warrior Run 21

Delone 48, York County Tech 0

Derry 48, McGuffey 28

Dover 28, West York 20

Downingtown East 35, Avon Grove 25

Dunmore 41, Old Forge 12

Elizabeth Forward 35, Burgettstown 14

Elwood City Riverside 40, New Brighton 7

Farrell 34, Can. Cent. Cath., Ohio 21

Forest Hills 47, Bedford 7

Fox Chapel 42, Plum 14

Franklin 46, Titusville 0

Frazier 42, Chartiers-Houston 6

Freeport 34, Valley 6

Garnet Valley 49, Conestoga 19

Gateway 33, Franklin Regional 17

Governor Mifflin 49, Fleetwood 10

Greater Latrobe 49, Connellsville 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41, Lower Dauphin 21

Hazleton Area 35, Crestwood 0

Highlands 34, Indiana 6

Homer-Center 20, Portage Area 14, OT

Huntingdon 56, Warren 9

Jersey Shore 49, Central Mountain 14

Juniata 32, Upper Dauphin 13

Juniata Valley 49, Everett 6

Knoch 21, Mars 10

Lackawanna Trail 48, Montrose 0

Lakeland 35, Mid Valley 28

Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Garden Spot 27

Laurel 48, Carlynton 15

Lewisburg 27, Mifflinburg 22

Littlestown 20, Bermudian Springs 17

Loyalsock 34, Montoursville 13

Mahanoy Area 42, Shenandoah Valley 0

Manheim Central 49, Solanco 8

Manheim Township 61, Lebanon 14

Maplewood 26, Girard 0

McKeesport 20, Penn-Trafford 18

Mercer 45, Saegertown 0

Monessen 30, Mapletown 6

Montgomery 35, Bucktail 8

Moon 27, West Allegheny 20

Mount Pleasant 64, Southmoreland 21

Muhlenberg 38, ELCO 13

Nanticoke Area 44, Hanover Area 0

Nazareth Area 24, Easton 14

Neshaminy 21, Pennsbury 20

Neshannock 35, Mohawk 21

New Castle 42, Blackhawk 0

Newport 49, Halifax 6

North Hills 28, Hampton 7

North Penn 46, Abington 8

North Schuylkill 40, Pottsville 0

Northern Cambria 37, Windber 20

Northern York 35, Greencastle Antrim 10

Notre Dame-Green Pond 63, Wilson 14

Owen J Roberts 31, Upper Perkiomen 6

Oxford 55, Octorara 21

Palisades 33, Saucon Valley 6

Palmerton 35, Northern Lehigh 14

Parkland 42, Emmaus 7

Penn Manor 31, Lancaster McCaskey 21

Pennridge 28, Central Bucks East 12

Perkiomen Valley 43, Pottsgrove 26

Philadelphia Central 44, Kensington 6

Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Freedom 0

Pocono Mountain West 44, Pocono Mountain East 22

Pottstown 20, Methacton 0

Purchase Line 54, Shade 40

Quakertown 42, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 23

Red Lion 49, Spring Grove 20

Richland 47, Bishop Carroll 12

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 41, Union/AC Valley(FB) 14

Rochester 28, Western Beaver 7

Seneca Valley 49, Altoona 13

Seton-LaSalle 24, Keystone Oaks 21

Shikellamy 56, Milton 21

Souderton 21, Central Bucks West 14

South Allegheny 29, Apollo-Ridge 26

South Park 48, Yough 14

South Side 55, Waynesburg Central 21

South Williamsport 27, Line Mountain 12

Southern Columbia 49, Selinsgrove 28

Southern Lehigh 51, Salisbury 7

Spring-Ford 51, Pope John Paul II 13

Springdale 42, Greensburg Central Catholic 25

State College 70, Chambersburg 20

Tamaqua 49, Marian Catholic 0

Thomas Jefferson 37, West Mifflin 7

Towanda 15, Wyalusing 6

Tri-Valley 14, East Juniata 0

Troy 34, Canton 24

Unionville 41, Great Valley 14

Upper Moreland 21, Upper Dublin 20

Valley View 34, Honesdale 16

Wallenpaupack 35, Scranton 7

Warwick 55, Conestoga Valley 27

Washington 49, Bethlehem Center 20

Wellsboro 36, North Penn-Mansfield 7

West Branch 41, Tussey Mountain 34

West Chester Rustin 50, Kennett 35

West Lawn Wilson 21, Hempfield 10

West Shamokin 32, Meyersdale 18

Western Wayne 27, West Scranton 19

Williamsburg 34, Moshannon Valley 22

Williamsport 32, Berwick 27

Wyoming Valley West 42, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 0

Wyomissing 48, Hamburg 0

