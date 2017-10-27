Photos, stories and scores from the 10th week of the high school football season

It was a week of lopsided games for the county — but, mostly, in a good way.
Bellefonte, State College and Penns Valley all won by four-plus touchdowns Friday night, while Philipsburg-Osceola lost by four TDs.
As always, you can find scores and highlights below, along with links to our game stories. In addition, at the very bottom is a photo gallery from the two games we had photographers at (Bellefonte-Bald Eagle Area, Chambersburg-State College). Join us again next week for live coverage!
Bellefonte 42, Bald Eagle Area 14 (FINAL)
What happened: Bellefonte rolled past the Eagles to capture a share of the Mountain League title, its first league title since 2005. We’ll let QB Dylan Deitrich take it from here: “It feels great that we could get a share of the Mountain League championship, but it feels better because it was a rivalry game and it always feels great to win a rivalry game.”
State College 70, Chambersburg 20 (FINAL)
What happened: State College matched its season-high scoring total in the easy win. Tristen Lyons got the Little Lions off to a fast start with two touchdowns in the first quarter to help his team build a 35-0 lead. “I wouldn’t trade this for the world with all my best friends out here,” Jackson Heasley said.
Penns Valley 61, Cowanesque Valley 14 (FINAL)
What’s happened: The Rams rolled to a win in their regular season finale behind big performances by Ryan Ripka and Aaron Tobias. “It was truly a special win for these kids,” Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias said.“It was truly a special win for these kids,” Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias said.
Curwensville 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 19 (FINAL)
What happened: P-O looked like the better team after the first quarter — but that didn’t last for long. Curwensville’s Nick Stewart finished with 321 yards rushing.
Scores around the state
Aliquippa 54, Hopewell 0
Allderdice 21, Westinghouse 14
Archbishop Wood 31, LaSalle 17
Athens 42, Sayre Area 13
Beaver Area 68, Beaver Falls 6
Belle Vernon 42, Ambridge 0
Bellefonte 42, Bald Eagle Area 14
Bellwood-Antis 14, Northern Bedford 7
Bishop McCort 41, Penn Cambria 6
Blacklick 10, United 7
Bohemia Manor, Md. 36, Delco Christian 26
Boyertown 41, Phoenixville 28
Brookville 63, Keystone 6
Brunswick, Md. 55, James Buchanan 16
California 42, West Greene 0
Cambria Heights 49, Greater Johnstown 20
Canfield S. Range, Ohio 38, Sharpsville 7
Carbondale 35, Riverside 14
Catasauqua 21, Northwestern Lehigh 18
Cedar Cliff 49, Mechanicsburg 14
Cedar Crest 31, Elizabethtown 7
Central Columbia 21, Bloomsburg 0
Central Dauphin 42, Red Land 6
Central Martinsburg 41, Eastern York 0
Central Valley 37, Shady Side Academy 21
Chestnut Ridge 49, Tyrone 21
Clairton 40, Jeannette 6
Coatesville 55, Bishop Shanahan 13
Columbiana Crestview, Ohio 39, Lakeview 0
Conrad Weiser 35, Daniel Boone 21
Cornell 22, Northgate 6
Curwensville 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 19
Dallas 37, Lake-Lehman 6
Danville 63, Warrior Run 21
Delone 48, York County Tech 0
Derry 48, McGuffey 28
Dover 28, West York 20
Downingtown East 35, Avon Grove 25
Dunmore 41, Old Forge 12
Elizabeth Forward 35, Burgettstown 14
Elwood City Riverside 40, New Brighton 7
Farrell 34, Can. Cent. Cath., Ohio 21
Forest Hills 47, Bedford 7
Fox Chapel 42, Plum 14
Franklin 46, Titusville 0
Frazier 42, Chartiers-Houston 6
Freeport 34, Valley 6
Garnet Valley 49, Conestoga 19
Gateway 33, Franklin Regional 17
Governor Mifflin 49, Fleetwood 10
Greater Latrobe 49, Connellsville 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41, Lower Dauphin 21
Hazleton Area 35, Crestwood 0
Highlands 34, Indiana 6
Homer-Center 20, Portage Area 14, OT
Huntingdon 56, Warren 9
Jersey Shore 49, Central Mountain 14
Juniata 32, Upper Dauphin 13
Juniata Valley 49, Everett 6
Knoch 21, Mars 10
Lackawanna Trail 48, Montrose 0
Lakeland 35, Mid Valley 28
Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Garden Spot 27
Laurel 48, Carlynton 15
Lewisburg 27, Mifflinburg 22
Littlestown 20, Bermudian Springs 17
Loyalsock 34, Montoursville 13
Mahanoy Area 42, Shenandoah Valley 0
Manheim Central 49, Solanco 8
Manheim Township 61, Lebanon 14
Maplewood 26, Girard 0
McKeesport 20, Penn-Trafford 18
Mercer 45, Saegertown 0
Monessen 30, Mapletown 6
Montgomery 35, Bucktail 8
Moon 27, West Allegheny 20
Mount Pleasant 64, Southmoreland 21
Muhlenberg 38, ELCO 13
Nanticoke Area 44, Hanover Area 0
Nazareth Area 24, Easton 14
Neshaminy 21, Pennsbury 20
Neshannock 35, Mohawk 21
New Castle 42, Blackhawk 0
Newport 49, Halifax 6
North Hills 28, Hampton 7
North Penn 46, Abington 8
North Schuylkill 40, Pottsville 0
Northern Cambria 37, Windber 20
Northern York 35, Greencastle Antrim 10
Notre Dame-Green Pond 63, Wilson 14
Owen J Roberts 31, Upper Perkiomen 6
Oxford 55, Octorara 21
Palisades 33, Saucon Valley 6
Palmerton 35, Northern Lehigh 14
Parkland 42, Emmaus 7
Penn Manor 31, Lancaster McCaskey 21
Pennridge 28, Central Bucks East 12
Perkiomen Valley 43, Pottsgrove 26
Philadelphia Central 44, Kensington 6
Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Freedom 0
Pocono Mountain West 44, Pocono Mountain East 22
Pottstown 20, Methacton 0
Purchase Line 54, Shade 40
Quakertown 42, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 23
Red Lion 49, Spring Grove 20
Richland 47, Bishop Carroll 12
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 41, Union/AC Valley(FB) 14
Rochester 28, Western Beaver 7
Seneca Valley 49, Altoona 13
Seton-LaSalle 24, Keystone Oaks 21
Shikellamy 56, Milton 21
Souderton 21, Central Bucks West 14
South Allegheny 29, Apollo-Ridge 26
South Park 48, Yough 14
South Side 55, Waynesburg Central 21
South Williamsport 27, Line Mountain 12
Southern Columbia 49, Selinsgrove 28
Southern Lehigh 51, Salisbury 7
Spring-Ford 51, Pope John Paul II 13
Springdale 42, Greensburg Central Catholic 25
State College 70, Chambersburg 20
Tamaqua 49, Marian Catholic 0
Thomas Jefferson 37, West Mifflin 7
Towanda 15, Wyalusing 6
Tri-Valley 14, East Juniata 0
Troy 34, Canton 24
Unionville 41, Great Valley 14
Upper Moreland 21, Upper Dublin 20
Valley View 34, Honesdale 16
Wallenpaupack 35, Scranton 7
Warwick 55, Conestoga Valley 27
Washington 49, Bethlehem Center 20
Wellsboro 36, North Penn-Mansfield 7
West Branch 41, Tussey Mountain 34
West Chester Rustin 50, Kennett 35
West Lawn Wilson 21, Hempfield 10
West Shamokin 32, Meyersdale 18
Western Wayne 27, West Scranton 19
Williamsburg 34, Moshannon Valley 22
Williamsport 32, Berwick 27
Wyoming Valley West 42, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 0
Wyomissing 48, Hamburg 0
