Bellefonte football takes Curtin Bowl, share of Mountain League title

Clinging to a one-touchdown lead heading into the fourth quarter, Bellefonte was looking to finally land some big blows against its rival.
Two touchdowns in the span of 1 minute, 48 seconds to open the final period helped do the trick Friday night at Alumni Stadium.
“That definitely put a lot of the momentum on our side,” Red Raider quarterback Dylan Deitrich said of the two quick scores. “It helped us out a lot and it was very exciting.”
Deitrich led the way once again, rushing for four touchdowns and passing for another in a 42-14 Curtin Bowl victory, helping the Raiders land a share of the Mountain League championship. They were part of a three-way tie for the crown with Huntingdon and Central.
“It feels great that we could get a share of the Mountain League championship,” Deitrich said, “but it feels better because it was a rivalry game and it always feels great to win a rivalry game.”
Nick Turner scored both BEA touchdowns, hauling in Jaden Jones’ passes. Turner had 126 yards receiving and Jones was 13 for 27 for 160 yards.
While Deitrich had the scoring runs, he and Dexter Gallishaw, as they have all season, were part of a big 1-2 punch on the ground with 108 and 102 yards, respectively. Gallishaw raced for a 19-yard score in the fourth to close the big night. He got most of his yards bulling through the line to help sustain drives.
“I knew we could control them because of our line,” Deitrich said. “Very good athletes — I’ve got to give credit to them. I had a feeling we’d be able to control the offensive side of the ball.”
Bellefonte (8-2) rushed for 262 yards as a team, and aside from one drive riddled with penalties that forced a punt, the team scored on all of its other possessions.
“Dylan did a great job managing the game,” Bellefonte coach Shanon Manning said. “We didn’t get overly cute tonight. We ran our same four offensive plays over and over and over. … We tried to do what we can do and not to play outside of ourselves.”
Even if it was a basic Red Raider offense, BEA could not slow it down enough.
“You know what’s coming,” Eagle coach Jesse Nagle said. “But they are very strong up front. When you’ve got a pretty tough running back and a pretty tough quarterback, you can get away with that. They know what they have — good for them. There’s no doubt.”
Still, with long, sustained possessions for both teams, the Raiders held a slim 14-6 lead as the teams switched ends of the field to start the fourth quarter. On the first play of the period, a second-and-nine at the Eagle 21, Deitrich found Cade Fortney wide open in the middle of the end zone to give the team a little breathing room.
Two plays later, BEA quarterback Jaden Jones thought he had a completion along the sideline to to Kael Gardner, put CJ Funk swiped the ball right out of the junior’s hands at midfield and raced all the way back to the Eagle 9. Two plays later, Deitrich was trotting into the end zone again for a 28-6 advantage.
“We got that interception late — that was big for us,” Manning said. “When you get in these games, it’s tough.”
Turner scored his first TD on a 36-yard strike from Jaden Jones. BEA then broke out a trick play in the fourth, with Jones sending a lateral to Derek Henry along the sideline, who launched a perfect bomb to Turner for a 65-yard score. The latter cut the deficit to 28-14 and for a few moments the Eagles were coming back to life, but they failed to convert an onside kick, and Deitrich was racing into the end zone for his fourth score a few minutes later to all but wrap up the win. The senior is the first Raider quarterback to reach 1,000 yards both through the air and on the ground in the same season.
“He’s been able to run the ball effectively all year,” Manning said. “Those numbers he’s only able to achieve because of the offensive line and what they could do.”
Both teams are not done with their seasons. Bellefonte will be the top seed in the District 6 Class 4A playoffs and open against Clearfield, while BEA will be seeded fifth in Class 3A and play at Juniata next weekend.
“We’re as excited as they get,” Nagle said. “This year we wanted to get into the playoffs. You get into the playoffs, anything can happen. It’s a new season.”
