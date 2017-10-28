Penns Valley football rolls to victory in regular season finale

Penns Valley closed the season with a dominant performance, beating Cowanesque Valley 61-14 on Friday night.
The Rams overcame a slow start in the first quarter and took a 48-6 lead into halftime. Ryan Ripka finished with 140 yards rushing on 11 carries to go with four catches for 48 yards. He accounted for four touchdowns. Penns Valley quarterback Aaron Tobias also had a big night, completing 15 of 22 passes for 151 yards and four touchdowns.
“It was truly a special win for these kids,” Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias said. “They’ve played hard and fought through some tough losses, got a couple wins along the way and getting a big win here to finish out their high school careers for these seniors was very important.”
The Rams led Cowanesque Valley 14-6 when the lights in the stadium went out, leading to a 25-minute delay.
“We were able to kind of regroup and get the long bus trip out of our legs and straighten ourselves out,” Tobias said.
Penns Valley finished the half strong to build a 42-point lead on their way to the big win.
The Rams finished the season with a 3-7 record.
