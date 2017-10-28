Philipsburg-Osceola football lets early lead slip away in Curwensville rout

After the first quarter, it looked as if Philipsburg-Osceola might’ve been the better team.
After the second quarter, that look proved to be a mirage.
The Mounties let an early lead slip away Friday night en route to another mercy rule-triggering loss, 48-19, to Class A Curwensville, who saw running back Nick Stewart rush for 321 yards. It was Philipsburg-Osceola’s ninth straight loss to end the season.
“We thought we held tight with them at first,” P-O coach Mike Mann said. “But we got down a little bit, we held our heads a little bit — and then they just pounded the ball.”
P-O led 7-6 after the first quarter, matching the Golden Tide’s power-inside running with some acrobatics through the air. On the Mounties’ second drive, quarterback Daniel Slogosky hit three passes that traveled at least 15 yards, the third of which was a 17-yard score to tight end Keagen Perks.
That wasn’t the start of P-O’s highlight reel, however. That proved to be just about the end.
On Curwensville’s next possession, Stewart helped steer his team to a 14-play, 71-yard touchdown drive that ate up more than six minutes of clock. That gave the Tide a 12-7 cushion, and the next drive proved to be the turning point. It deflated P-O’s spirits.
After three straight penalties to open Philipsburg-Osceola’s series — false start, holding and pass interference — some fans yelled toward the field, “Oh, come on!” Slogosky and Co. were facing first-and-39 at their own 13. Two downs later, Slogosky overthrew his intended receiver for an interception.
Stewart then scampered for a 31-yard score to give the Golden Tide a 20-7 lead. The rout was on. Curwensville scored twice more in the final two minutes of the half for a 34-7 halftime lead.
“When we got a couple penalties in a row that pushed us back to, like, first-and-30, that hurt,” Mann said. “It’s no excuse but, honestly, that was the worst officiating I had ever seen in a high school game. Absolutely horrible.”
Added senior running back Matt Johnson: “After that, I think we just went downhill. And we didn’t play fundamental football.”
Slogosky finished 14 of 29 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw three interceptions. Brandon Anderson paced the Mounties with 60 rushing yards, and Johnson had 81 receiving yards.
But it was Curwensville’s muddy and grass-stained Stewart who stole the show.
The soft-spoken running back followed a simple game plan: Run up the middle, fall forward. But it worked to perfection: He boasted 23 carries for 212 yards at halftime and finished with 32 attempts for 321 yards.
“We have a great line, some great wide receiver blocking,” Stewart said. “So I’m not surprised.”
Time and time again, Stewart gashed the middle of the Mounties’ defense. P-O stacked the box, stopping him temporarily before quarterback Bryce Timko would make them pay in the passing game. (Josh Terry caught five balls for 114 yards.) Then it would be back to Stewart.
Despite Stewart’s objection — he wanted the school record of 419 rushing yards — he was pulled at the start of the fourth quarter.
After a season-opening win against West Branch, this isn’t the type of season P-O envisioned. Players milled around on the sideline, talking about wrestling or school, to avoid discussing the scoreboard in the waning minutes.
Still, Mann asked for patience for this program. It’s taking baby steps, he said, and the Mounties just have to learn not to get so down on themselves. It was close at Huntingdon with four minutes left in the first half, it was close again here at the end of the first quarter. But P-O can’t stop tripping over itself.
“We’re trying to build a program, and that’s what people need to understand,” Mann said. “With the ninth grade coming up and the juniors we have now, we’re trying to put together a pretty decent team that we’ll have in a few years.”
Comments