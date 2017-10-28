St. Joseph’s, State College girls’ cross country run to district crowns

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and State College have each been the epitome of solid girls’ cross country teams in Centre County for the past couple of years.
On Saturday morning at Forest Hills Middle School, the Lady Wolves and Lady Little Lions continued their reign at the top.
St. Joseph’s Julia Cusatis edged out teammate Sera Mazza to claim an individual District 6 Class A title, leading her team to its second straight district crown. State College also cruised to its 16th straight District 6 Class 3A championship.
“The girls ran well,” Lady Wolves coach Jayson Jackson said. “It was getting back to the top of the podium. I thought they really packed up and did what we do in practice everyday.”
Said Lady Little Lions coach Rebecca Donaghue: “It feels good. We definitely prove our consistency and our strength year after year. It is great to keep that reputation up. Its great to have that heading into states.”
Cusatis trailed Mazza for most of the race until the final stretch of the race. Cusatis kicked into a higher gear and caught up to Mazza, as the duo ran side by side. Cusatis made the pass and crested the final hill in the lead.
She crossed the finish line with a first-place time of 18 minutes, 52.8 seconds — two seconds before Mazza. Two other SJCA runners, Maggie Urban (fifth, 19:57.5) and Addie Ebbs (eighth, 20:21.5), also finished in the top 10.
“It’s amazing. Sera is one of my best friends,” Cusatis said. “It is such an honor to train with her. Being able to catch up to her and run with her, was a huge confidence boost because it made me feel like I was just running in practice.”
Said Mazza: “She definitely deserved that win. She earned it. I was just glad to run with her. It was really fun to have a teammate next to me the whole time. We pushed each other the whole way.”
State College was just as dominant.
The Lady Little Lions finished with all of their runners in the top 15. Four finished in the top 5, with six in the top 10. Kileigh Kane led the way with a second-place finish with a time of 19:20.6 — 18 seconds behind Alyssa Laughner of Central Mountain.
Emma Simon (third, 19:31.3), Cailin Saylor (fourth, 19:42.6) and Elly Haushalter (fifth, 19:56.2) joined Kane in the top 5. Lizzy Gilpatrick and Molly Solo finished eighth and ninth, respectively, to be in the top 10.
Gabbi Bock was 13th overall, as all State College runners were under 21 minutes for the course.
“We’ve been coming on strong gradually throughout the year,” Donaghue said. “We’ve been really shooting to peak them for next week. It looks like we are right where we want to be heading into next week.”
As both the Lady Wolves and Lady Little Lions advance to the state meet next weekend, they will be joined by a couple of other individuals from the county.
Penns Valley’s Kelsey Hull (sixth, 20:35.0) and Bellefonte’s Amber Shirey (eighth, 20:51.8) qualified to compete as individuals for their respective schools in Class 2A.
“It feels great. I’ve been working really hard this season,” Hull said. “I’ve accomplished a lot, and it’s a great first year.”
Nate Cobler: 814-231-4609, @ncoblercdt
