Penns Valley, State College boys’ cross country teams earn championships at districts

State College coach Dave Felice didn’t know what kind of team he was going to have this season.
Penns Valley coach Terry Glunt knew what he had.
But, after Saturday’s District 6 boys’ cross country championships at Forest Hills Middle School, both coaches found some common ground — their teams are district champions.
The Little Lions claimed their fifth straight Class 3A crown as the Rams — in their first year running in Class A — picked up their fourth straight district title.
“I’m really proud of these guys. They really ramped it up today,” Felice said. “The guys, no pun intended, stayed the course and kept moving up. It was a great team effort today.”
Added Glunt: “The kids have run very strong all year.”
Penns Valley cruised to its title by scoring 19 points as a team. Marion Center finished second with 83 points, and Purchase Line was third with 94. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy was fourth at 101 points.
The Rams’ five scoring runners all finished within 45 seconds of each other — something that impressed even the opposing coaches.
“When you have that, you are hard to beat,” St. Joseph’s coach Jayson Jackson said, referring to Penns Valley. “They’ve demonstrated that across District 6 for the last five or six years. It is going to be fun to watch them run for that state title next weekend.”
Chris Colwell paced the way for Penns Valley with a second place finish in a time of 16 minutes, 23.8 seconds. Colton Sands (third, 16:30.7), Brendan Colwell (fourth, 16:45.0) Sam Gray (seventh, 17:04.7) and Mark Bierly (eighth, 17:14.4) all joined Colwell in the top 10.
“Its an interesting team with five seniors and four freshmen,” Glunt said. “The leadership we’ve gotten from our kids, starting with our summer program and throughout the season has been amazing. (Two of the) freshmen were two of the top freshman in the state. They added to what was already a special group of kids.”
Felice’s “group of kids” were led by Etter’s championship running time of 15:43.2. Etter missed most of last year with a foot fracture and wasn’t able to compete at districts.
The senior’s performance had a special meaning to Felice, as he got choked up when discussing Etter.
“Phenomenal. Incredible. So proud of him,” Felice said. “He is just a hard worker and has great athletic ability. He runs from the heart. He is one of our captains and true leaders.”
Etter finished 16 seconds ahead of teammate Owen Isham. A pair of Mifflin County runners separated the pair from teammate Erik Boethius, who finished fifth with a time of 16:39.8.
Sam Horner (10th, 17:13.6), Joe Messner (11th, 17:17.8), Henry Ballard (15th, 17:44.5) and Brent Carpenter (16th, 17:44.9) also took part in State College’s championship run.
“This year, we’ve ramped up the program even tougher than we’ve ever run before,” Felice said. “The guys persevered. We assured them it would pay off, and it did. We are just really proud for just sticking with it.”
Carter Kauffman of St. Joseph’s and Bellefonte’s Brett Pope will be joining Penns Valley and State College as individuals next weekend in Hershey.
Kauffman turned in a sixth-place finish in Class A with a time of 16:52.4 minutes. Pope was the Class 2A runner-up to Juniata’s Garrett Baublitz. Pope finished with a time of 16:25.9.
“It’s the first time getting a silver-colored medal,” Pope said with a laugh. “It was a fast race. It went out a little slower than I wanted to. I am quite pleased. I’ve had a decent season overall.”
Nate Cobler: 814-231-4609
