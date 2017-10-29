Bellefonte and Clearfield will meet again at 7 p.m. Friday in a District 6 playoff game. The Red Raiders defeated Clearfield 55-28 on Sept. 29.
District 6 football games, times announced for BEA, Bellefonte

From CDT staff reports

October 29, 2017 6:07 PM

Two county teams are moving on to the postseason, and their next games were announced Sunday.

Bellefonte — District 6’s top seed in Class 4A — will take on No. 4-seed Clearfield at 7 p.m. Friday at Rogers Stadium. And, in Class 3A, No. 5-seed Bald Eagle Area will travel to face No. 4-seed Juniata at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Red Raiders (8-2) are searching for their first district title since 1999. They beat Clearfield earlier in the season, 55-28.

The Eagles (4-6) haven’t played Juniata (7-3) yet this season, but the two teams do have one common opponent. Juniata lost to Huntingdon 38-20, while BEA fell to Huntingdon 45-0.

State College (8-2) will conclude its regular season at 7 p.m. Friday against Central Dauphin — and will be in districts the week after.

