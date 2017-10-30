Campus Corner: State College grad Peyton Edwards has big game for Juniata football

Freshman Peyton Edwards helped the Juniata football team beat Dickinson 38-14 Saturday.
The linebacker and State College product had eight tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss for the Eagles, who shut out Dickinson in the second half and improved to 3-5.
For the season, Edwards has 18 solo tackles and 15 assists, three sacks, five tackles for loss, two fumbles forced, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Football
Nick Gray (Philipsburg-Osceola, Juniata) has 19 solo tackles and 13 assists, one sack, a tackle for loss, a fumble forced, a fumble recovered and an interception return for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Austin Peck (State College, Juniata) saw playing time on the offensive line against Dickinson.
Aaron Boumerhi (P-O, Temple) has eight field goals and 12 extra points to lead Temple in scoring with 36 points. The Owls are 3-5.
Cameron Tobias (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) has completed 76 of 127 passes for 737 yards, a touchdown and nine interceptions. He also has carried the ball 19 times for 18 yards. Lock Haven is 2-7 after upsetting Bloomsburg 27-24 Saturday.
Kahsim Buey (State College native, Lock Haven) has three catches for 28 yards.
Bryan Greene (Bald Eagle Area, Lock Haven) has 22 catches for 181 yards.
Nick Boumerhi (P-O, Lock Haven) has made 5 of 11 field goal attempts and 18 PATs. He also is averaging 32.88 yards on 33 punts.
Taylor Collison (Penns Valley, Franklin & Marshall) has carried 26 times for 177 yards and a touchdown and has caught two passes for three yards. He also has five tackles. F&M is 7-1 after beating Moravian 36-14 Saturday.
Jon Seighman (State College, Lehigh) has 16 solo tackles and five assists as well as an interception. Lehigh lost to Fordham 45-35 Saturday to drop to 2-6.
Brett Graham (State College, UConn) averages 39.8 yards on 41 punts. UConn is 3-5 after losing to Missouri 52-12.
Soccer
Haley Crawford (State College, James Madison) finished her season leading the Dukes with both her seven goals and seven assists. JMU lost to William and Mary on Sunday to finish 9-10.
Kyle Moerschbacher (State College, St. Francis) has a goal and two assists. St. Francis is 9-8.
Haley Giedroc (BEA, Penn State-Altoona) played in all 17 games and took 31 shots, but was held scoreless. The Lions finished their season 5-12.
Jess Book (Bellefonte, Grove City) has played in eight games. Grove City is 14-4.
Lauren Anderson (State College, Misericordia) has a goal and an assist. Misericordia is 12-4-2.
Jordyn Powell (P-O, Misericordia) has two goals and an assist.
Mac Schailey (State College, Widener) has three goals and three assists. Widener closed the season with a 3-8-5 record.
Saede Eifrig (State College, Haverford) has five goals and two assists. Haverford is 9-5-3 and will play Garnet in the Centennial Conference semifinals on Saturday.
Volleyball
Taylor Leath (State College, North Carolina) has 254 kills, eight assists, 10 aces, 194 digs and 41 blocks. North Carolina is 10-10.
Christine Irwin (State College, Juniata) has 28 kills, an assist, two aces, 17 digs and five blocks. No. 21 Juniata is 21-8.
Kayla Bracken (Penns Valley, Delaware Valley) has 111 kills, nine assists, 31 aces, 118 digs and 20 blocks. The Aggies finished their season with a 3-13 record.
Sydney McNulty (State College, Geneva) has 184 kills, 19 assists, 36 aces, 210 digs and 30 blocks. Geneva is 12-20.
Vee Skripek (BEA, Penn Sate-Altoona) has 116 kills, eight assists, 18 aces, 103 digs and two blocks. Altoona is 13-12.
Olivia Meyer (Penns Valley, Penn State-Altoona) has an assist and 11 digs.
Alli Henderson (State College, Kutztown) has 183 kills, 21 assists, 30 aces, 208 digs and 26 blocks. Kutztown is 7-18.
Laura Hildebrand (State College, Pitt-Bradford) has five kills, 25 assists, 19 aces and 407 digs. Bradford is 13-12.
Field hockey
Lauren Bonness (State College, Michigan State) finished the season with three goals and an assist. Michigan State closed at 8-11.
Aiko Dzikowski (State College, Smith) has played in nine games. Smith is 13-9.
Paige Meily (State College, Penn) has four assists. Penn is 9-7.
Cross country
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) placed 54th in 26 minutes, 19 seconds over 8 kilometers in the Patriot League Championship meet. The Bison finished fifth as a team.
Emma Cousins (State College, Bucknell) was 72nd in the Patriot League meet with a time of 23:21 over 6 kilometers. The Bucknell women won the team title.
Josiah Stickles (St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, St. Vincent) ran a 29:07.85 over 8 kilometers in the President’s Athletic Conference Championship meet.
Eli Urban (St. Joseph’s, St. Vincent) posted a time of 27:52 to finish 27th in the PAC meet. St. Vincent took third as a team.
Emma Federinko (Penns Valley, Misericordia) turned in a 24:44 over 6 kilometers to place 26th in the Middle Atlantic Conference Championship meet, helping the Cougars capture the team championship.
Swimming
Seth Erdley (State College, St. Bonaventure) swam a time of 2:01.64 in the 200-yard breaststroke, a 57.29 in the 100 backstroke and was part of the 200 freestyle relay team that placed 11th at the Atlantic 10 Classic.
To submit the name of a Centre County high school graduate playing for a varsity college athletic program in the winter sports season, email the student’s name, high school, college and sport to cdtscores@centredaily.com
