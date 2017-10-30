Bald Eagle Area boys’ soccer ends memorable season with loss in district semifinal

Jared Gettig wiped away tears as he tried to put one of the best regular seasons in Bald Eagle Area boys’ soccer history into perspective.
The Eagles senior wanted to make a deeper postseason run, but he said he couldn’t complain after his team’s 1-0 loss to West Shamokin in the District 5-6 Class 2A semifinals Monday night at Alumni Stadium.
“I’m never going to forget it,” Gettig said. “The memories I’ve made on this team are special. That’s just all I can say about it. Whether it was winning or losing, tying, always having fun. Sometimes we struggled together, but we always worked hard together.”
The top-seeded Eagles struggled to break through in their season-ending loss to fifth-seeded West Shamokin, falling one game short of making their second straight trip to the district championship game. But they still followed last year’s record-setting campaign with another memorable season. After BEA made its first-ever trips to the district title game and the state playoffs and put together the program’s best record (14-6-2) in 2016, the Eagles captured the Mountain League title and finished with an even better record at 15-4-1 in 2017.
Despite the loss Monday night, BEA coach Jason Bair was brimming with pride in his team’s achievements.
“This is the gold standard of guys to be a part of,” Bair said. “There’s no doubt about it. There’s great leadership on the team. They’re just all-around good kids, good grades, good athletes — proud to be their coach.”
Last season, the Eagles suffered a heartbreaking loss in overtime against Everett in the district championship game. BEA endured another emotional end this season as the Eagles couldn’t find the back of the net.
Bair credited West Shamokin goalie Sam Skamai (nine saves) for his effort — Skamai made a handful of impressive saves in the shutout — but he also said his team didn’t capitalize on other chances.
“It’s on us,” Bair said. “We didn’t score. We needed to score. We, in the first half, had six, seven opportunities where we just blew it over the top or hit the post, and that’s on us.”
West Shamokin found the back of the net when the Alese brothers combined on a goal with 26:16 left in the first half. West Shamokin freshman Luke Alese sent a long pass to junior Liam Alese, who chipped the ball over BEA goalie Hunter Etters to push his team ahead 1-0.
West Shamokin coach Joe Alese, their father, enjoyed the view from the sideline.
“I can still remember ’em when they were U-8s and U-10s playing,” the West Shamokin coach said. “It’s a special feeling.”
Liam Alese leaped in the air and gave a fist pump after the goal. Alese failed to capitalize on an opportunity minutes earlier, sending a shot right at Etters for an easy save and covering his face with his hands in frustration after the play.
His goal soon erased that disappointment as West Shamokin seized control.
BEA, meanwhile, failed to get anything going offensively. An early shot by Gettig sailed high with the game still scoreless. Later, after West Shamokin got on the board, Gettig sent a shot wide. Eagles midfielder Trent Donley fired a shot on target with less than three minutes left in the first half, but Skamai jumped and punched it over the top of the net to protect his team’s lead.
BEA controlled possession in the second half, putting constant pressure on Skamai and the West Shamokin defense. But the Eagles couldn’t generate a goal to save their season.
“This might be a disappointment tonight, but this won’t be a setback for the rest of their life,” Bair said. “They’re going to push on. I’m proud of ’em.”
Gettig described the loss as bittersweet and echoed his coach’s thoughts.
“I’m just so proud of the team and so proud of everything we’ve worked for,” Gettig said. “It was a great season even though it didn’t end how we wanted it.”
