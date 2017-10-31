State College boys’ soccer falls district championship after own goal

State College’s players sat around in a circle, silent and motionless, after they were stunned Tuesday in the district championship.
The Little Lions’ boys’ soccer team had won six straight District 6 titles. No one on the current team had even known what losing here felt like. So after the 1-0 loss to Altoona — on an own goal in the Class 4A match — some players listened to their coach with hats pushed close to their eyes or shirts covering their faces.
It was an unlikely, and unfortunate, end for a soccer team that made program history earlier in the month with its first-ever Mid Penn Commonwealth Division title.
“This sport is cruel sometimes,” State College coach Danny Orton said. “I don’t know whether we deserved to lose tonight, but it’s the way it went.”
The Little Lions looked like the better team early on, pressuring Altoona’s goalkeeper several times in the first half but coming away empty. The Mountain Lions didn’t register a single shot on goal in the game’s first 40 minutes — but they didn’t need to.
With 9:58 left in the first half, State College’s Scott Morelli sent a routine pass back to the goalkeeper. But when an Altoona forward came into the goalie’s field of vision, more than six yards away, he lifted up his foot for a moment — and the ball rolled into the back of the net.
“That happens — but not often,” Altoona coach Dave McCarter said. “Not one like that.”
The Mountain Lions, who hadn’t won the title since 2007, didn’t much mind how the win came. They were out-shot by an 8-to-4 margin. And State College had more corner kicks, 6-3. But their defense stopped several Little Lion opportunities, and Altoona goalie Brady Freiwald made eight saves to preserve the shutout.
In the game’s last 15 minutes, Altoona let a forward hang back on defense and just tried to sit on the lead. With 4:30 left, State College had an attempt from three yards out, but the ball deflected off the shins of a defender. With 3:30 remaining, a free kick from 10 yards out sailed about five feet over the crossbar.
“I’ll probably remember this for the rest of my life,” Freiwald said. “Forever.”
It’s a game that will likely stick with State College, too. The Little Lions’ coaches took turns Tuesday night, telling the team how proud they were during the season. But that didn’t take the sting away from a loss, not right away at least.
Some players turned their heads when a big cheer came up from the sideline, as Altoona’s coach yelled, “This one’s for you — come get it!” Orton turned to his team, “I know it’s hard to see them celebrate.”
But, he said, they shouldn’t let one game define a 13-5-1 season that also ended with a division title and not a district one.
“Very unlucky,” Orton said, referring to the own goal. “That’s never going to happen again. It’s never happened in our lives, in terms of those guys for the last four years.
“It’s really unfortunate for those guys because we won the Mid Penn Commonwealth — and that’s not an easy feat. … This year has been a great season for us overall; it’s just hard to evaluate the whole season after a night like tonight.”
Josh Moyer: 814-231-4629, @ByJoshMoyer
