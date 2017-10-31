Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball wasn’t looking past opening opponent in districts this year

A year ago, the Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball team cruised through an undefeated regular season, was the top seed for the District 6 tournament and had big dreams.
They awoke to a nightmare in districts, however, dropping their opening match.
The Lady Eagles (17-0) made sure they did not hear that story again, making Ligonier Valley suffer for BEA’s mistakes of a year ago.
“It was all adrenaline rushing through us,” setter Madison Rockey said of a lopsided opening set, when the Lady Eagles pounded in one kill after another en route to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-23 victory in the District 6 Class 2A quarterfinals Tuesday.
“It’s all about believing in ourselves, our goals and what we want to accomplish,” said Rockey, who gave out 34 assists. “We just all have that same goal and drive to accomplish what we want to do.”
The win puts BEA into the semifinals, hosting Westmont Hilltop back in the Eagles’ nest at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Grace Hugar powered the offense with 15 kills and four aces. Mae Hugar posted three blocks and Alyson Onder picked up eight digs.
A season ago, the top-seeded Lady Eagles were swept by Bishop McCort in the quarterfinals, with players admitting after the game they underestimated their opponent and assumed they would be playing in the PIAA tournament.
“We talked a lot about that,” coach Larry Campbell said. “We didn’t show up ready to play and we knew (tonight) we had to lean on a couple kids early.”
After the first few points with the teams getting into the match, the Lady Eagles ran off eight straight points and had firm control. The Lady Rams were reeling from the onslaught.
“We underestimated ourselves,” senior captain and middle hitter Rachel Horrell said. “We thought automatically they were a tough match — they are the No. 1 seed — but I don’t think we fully trusted in ourselves and we should have.”
The second set turned into the Grace Hugar Show, with eight kills, a solo block and three consecutive aces to close the frame helping deliver another decisive win.
Ligonier Valley got more comfortable, and the Lady Eagles took their foot off the gas, in the final frame as the teams traded points. The Lady Rams were wondering how different the night could have been if they had played that well from the start.
“We didn’t play our best game,” Horrell said. “It was kind of disappointing not to play our best.”
The Lady Rams do not bring the heat with their swings like BEA, instead opting for off-speed spikes and placing the ball. The Lady Eagle back row had the floor covered for those tactics.
“A little different volleyball than we play,” Campbell said. “You always worry when you’re playing someone with a slightly different style, how it affects you, and you start playing their style instead of playing the way you’re capable of.”
Horrell finished with 10 kills and three blocks. Abby Cmar added four kills as the Lady Rams (11-6) generated 22 kills, against BEA’s 33. The Lady Eagles also were tough from the service line, delivering a dozen aces.
The first hurdle is out of the way, but the Lady Eagles still remember the lessons of the fall of 2016, and are making no assumptions about the rest of this week.
“If we come out and play like we did the first couple of sets,” Campbell said, “we’re going to be tough the rest of the way.”
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @gordoncdt
Comments