Looking back on this week’s high school football games ... from 10, 20, 30 years ago

Each week, the CDT sports staff will flash back to some of the biggest high school football storylines from 10, 20 and even 30 years ago.
In this week’s edition, county quarterbacks and postseason moments highlighted the past. Take a look:
10 years ago (Nov. 2, 2007)
No one was stopping Bellefonte quarterback Ryan Poorman on this day.
The Red Raiders cruised past Bald Eagle Area 44-0 to win the Curtin Bowl and earn the No. 3 seed in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs — and Poorman was a huge reason why. He finished 16-of-23 passing for 378 yards, four passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
“When he gets on a roll, no one is stopping him,” said Bellefonte receiver Matt Fisher, who caught five passes for 102 yards and a score. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks in Centre County and one of the best Bellefonte has ever had. He’s a good kid.”
Bellefonte finished the regular season with a 7-3 record.
Elsewhere, Harrisburg beat State College 38-16 after forcing six turnovers and limiting the Little Lions to a season-low seven rushing yards. “Jeez, they’re good,” State College coach Al Wolski said. Penns Valley also fell to Clearfield 14-13 after a fourth-quarter blocked punt set up Clearfield’s game-winning touchdown. Rams kicker Adam Brown’s 35-yard field goal attempt fell short with 11 seconds left in the game.
Philipsburg-Osceola came away with a big 35-18 win over Huntingdon to finish the regular season with an 8-2 record and snag the third seed in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs. Dimitri Sidorick led the way with 166 rushing yards on 22 carries, as P-O finished with 369 of their 419 yards on the ground.
20 years ago (Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 1997)
Bald Eagle Area’s never-say-die attitude was on full display Friday.
The Eagles were 2-5 at one point in the season but rattled off three straight wins, the last of which was Friday’s 34-27 upset win over Brookville in a District 6-9 Class 3A playoff game. BEA had beaten Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola in the weeks prior.
BEA quarterback Hunter Guenot was the unofficial MVP, finishing 7-of-9 passing for 134 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 22 yards.
“Hunter’s been hot,” Eagles coach Ron Hoover said. “A couple of those plays weren’t there, but he found second (options). He’s being an athlete. A lot of those plays maybe weren’t great calls, but he made great plays out of them. I can’t take credit for them.”
Mike Maney also returned a kickoff 97 yards for an Eagles touchdown. The game wound up close, but Bald Eagle Area led 34-19 in the fourth quarter after Dave Mottin plowed in for a score on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
Fans around Centre County would most likely prefer to forget the other games. Philipsburg-Osceola lost a 29-24 heartbreaker to Lock Haven, despite Jon Condo rushing for 163 yards on 20 carries. The Mounties had taken the 24-21 lead with 2:10 left in the game, but Lock Haven went 58 yards in seven plays to score the game-winning touchdown.
“It’s one of those things where you give out an effort that’s enough to win and you come out on the short end of the stick,” P-O’s first-year coach Chris Davidson said.
On Saturday, Forest Hills defeated Penns Valley 27-10 in the District 5-6 Class 2A playoffs after the Rams allowed just their third sack of the season, which resulted in a fumble that later led to an early Forest Hills touchdown. And Huntingdon defeated Bellefonte 35-21 after converting three turnovers into three TDs.
The Red Raiders’ game was closer than the score indicated. It was tied with 5:42 left in regulation, and Huntingdon had the ball on its own 30. But two pass interference calls on the Red Raiders kept the drive alive and, on third-and-goal from the 15, the Bearcats found the end zone through the air. Bellefonte tossed an interception on the next drive — and watched Huntingdon get another TD — and that was the end.
“We played with a lot of heart, a lot of enthusiasm,” Bellefonte coach Steve Guthoff said. “We did all the things we needed to do.”
30 years ago (Nov. 6, 1987)
State College made history on this day.
The Little Lions defeated Indiana 29-19 to improve their record to 5-4 on the season and earn a berth into the District 6 Class 4A championship game — their first appearance since the district began postseason play in 1985.
State College running back Ron Dickerson led his team with 107 rushing yards and two TDs against Indiana, while Craig Collison added 98 yards and a score and Bob Porter had 74 yards and a touchdown. The offensive line did a tremendous job of opening holes, and the Little Lions grounded it out for a victory.
“Our backs are the strength of our team,” State College coach Ron Pavlechko said. “Each one has his own particular style and adds something to the offense. And each one knows that if he doesn’t do the job, there are two other guys who can, so each one goes all out every time he gets his hands on the football.”
In other games, Bellefonte scored three second-half TDs to beat Lewistown 21-6. And undefeated Juniata mauled Penns Valley 59-6. “We did everything we could,” Rams coach Mike Flickinger said, “but we couldn’t stop them.”
Altoona also slipped past Bald Eagle Area 7-6, after Mountain Lions QB Jon Ruff lobbed a 10-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter. A mishandled snap in the second quarter led to BEA’s missed PAT. The Eagles dropped to 5-5 and missed the district playoffs, as Altoona improved to 3-6-1.
“It was a perfect (over-the-shoulder) pass,” Eagles coach Gawen Stoker said. “We had pretty good position, too.”
