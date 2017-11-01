High School Sports

State College field hockey’s season ends in sub-regional play-in game

From CDT staff reports

November 01, 2017 9:34 PM

MOUNTAIN TOP

The State College field hockey came close but couldn’t get over the proverbial hump Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Delaware Valley in a District 2-6 Sub-Regional play-in game.

The Lady Little Lions’ Kelsey Love scored two goals, and Grace Biddle made six saves in the loss.

“This has been a season of growth and change for State College with a new head coach and 20 freshman players,” assistant coach Linda Bonness said. “It’s been exciting to see the players grow in their skills and develop as field hockey players.

“With only 6 seniors, this is a young team, which has a very bright future.”

Delaware Valley will advance to the state tournament, while State College’s season is now over. The Lady Little Lions finish with an 8-11 overall record.

