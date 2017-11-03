Follow along live with Friday’s high school football games

We’ve reached an interesting point to the season, where the regular season and postseason intersect.
In the District 6 playoffs, we have Clearfield taking on Bellefonte in a rematch — and, on Saturday, Bald Eagle Area travels to Juniata. In regular-season football, State College faces a tough Central Dauphin team on the road, while St. Joseph’s is still searching for its first win against Bishop Carroll.
As usual, check back here early and often. We’ll have updated scores and highlights throughout Friday night and, after the games are finished, we’ll post our game stories, photos and more right below. If you’re looking for the more in-depth game previews, please click here.
Bellefonte 62, Clearfield 21 (FINAL)
What happened: Three Bellefonte players — Dylan Deitrich, CJ Funk and Dexter Gallishaw — all finished with more than 100 yards. Clearfield kept it close for a while, but it just can’t stop the Red Raiders’ running attack. It only started getting ugly late in the game.
State College 31, Central Dauphin 10 (FINAL)
What happened: State College led at the half 7-3, but the second half was all theirs so far. It’s the Little Lions’ first win against Central Dauphin in about eight tries.
Bishop Carroll 35, St. Joseph’s 0 (FINAL)
What happened: SJCA’s offense struggled, as it finished its season without a win.
Bald Eagle Area (4-6) at Juniata (7-3), GAME STARTS AT 7 P.M. SATURDAY
What to expect: BEA may have played the tougher schedule, but Juniata is undoubtedly a tough opponent. The Eagles will need a turnover or two on defense to pull the upset here.
