St. Joseph’s football drops final game to go 0-8

From CDT staff reports

November 04, 2017 1:01 AM

STATE COLLEGE

St. Joseph’s ended its season Friday with a 35-0 loss to Bishop Carroll at Memorial Field.

The Wolves (0-8) finished their season with a winless record. They allowed at least 35 points in their last seven games.

The Huskies (2-9) took a 28-0 halftime lead Friday and sat on it in the second half.

St. Joseph’s was plagued by depth issues all season. Although it showed flashes at times, the small school couldn’t overcome the numbers — even with some impressive athletes such as quarterback Brendan Robinson and running back Zac Sechler.

“Participating far outweighs spectating,” first-year coach Murray Fetzer said. “If not for our seniors setting the foundation, there would be no future for the underclassmen. We look forward to building a successful program because of this strong foundation.”

SJCA dropped its first game 12-0 to Bucktail and was never able to get closer to a victory.

