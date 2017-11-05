State College’s Jackson Heasley and the rest of the Little Lions will face Erie at 7 p.m. Friday at Clarion.
High School Sports

Playoff slates set for area teams

From CDT staff reports

November 05, 2017 4:10 PM

The next round of District 6 and PIAA playoff action has been set for Centre County’s sports teams.

The State College and Bellefonte football teams will both return to the field Friday night. The Little Lions will meet Erie in a PIAA Class 6A subregional at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. The Red Raiders will face Johnstown at Hollidaysburg’s Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. in the District 6 Class 4A championship.

On Tuesday, the first round of the PIAA tournaments for soccer and volleyball begin. The Lady Little Lion soccer team will meet Norwin in Class 4A at 6 p.m. at Altoona’s Mansion Park.

Also, there will be a volleyball doubleheader at Penn Cambria High School in Cresson. Bald Eagle Area faces Freeport at 5 p.m. in Class 2A, and State College meets Seneca Valley at 6:30 p.m. in Class 4A.

