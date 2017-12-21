High School Sports

Today in high school sports: Dec. 21, 2017

From CDT staff reports

December 21, 2017 10:28 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 10:44 PM

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Thursday:

Wrestling

Bellefonte thumps Tyrone

TYRONE Behind six falls Thursday night, Bellefonte wrestling made quick work of Tyrone 57-15.

Among the Red Raiders with pins were Cole Stewart (126), Ethan Richner (160), Ethan Rossman (170), Andrew Howe (182), Max Mondy (195) and Dan Ordnorff (285). Stewart’s fall came in just nine seconds.

Bellefonte will next travel to the Conestoga Valley Tournament on Dec. 29-30.

Boys’ basketball

Bellefonte’s comeback bid falls short

BELLEFONTE Ben McCartney paced the Red Raiders with a game-high 25 points and Caleb Rockey added 13, but it wasn’t enough after a slow start in their team’s 51-45 loss to DuBois on Thursday night.

DuBois jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter. But the Red Raiders responded by tying the game up by the end of the third. In the fourth, however, DuBois again took control thanks to a 13-7 run.

Bellefonte will next take on Penns Valley next Thursday.

Hockey

Little Lions win

UNIVERSITY PARK Mark Rinehart-Stover led the Little Lions with a goal and an assist Thursday in his team’s 3-1 victory over Richland.

Ben Williams and Mike Moscone scored the other goals. Cameron McCurdy and Robbie Zimmerman both notched an assist on the score from Rinehart-Stover.

State College’s next home game will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 against Bishop Guilfoyle.

