Today in high school sports: Dec. 21, 2017

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Thursday:
Wrestling
Bellefonte thumps Tyrone
TYRONE Behind six falls Thursday night, Bellefonte wrestling made quick work of Tyrone 57-15.
Among the Red Raiders with pins were Cole Stewart (126), Ethan Richner (160), Ethan Rossman (170), Andrew Howe (182), Max Mondy (195) and Dan Ordnorff (285). Stewart’s fall came in just nine seconds.
Bellefonte will next travel to the Conestoga Valley Tournament on Dec. 29-30.
Boys’ basketball
Bellefonte’s comeback bid falls short
BELLEFONTE Ben McCartney paced the Red Raiders with a game-high 25 points and Caleb Rockey added 13, but it wasn’t enough after a slow start in their team’s 51-45 loss to DuBois on Thursday night.
DuBois jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter. But the Red Raiders responded by tying the game up by the end of the third. In the fourth, however, DuBois again took control thanks to a 13-7 run.
Bellefonte will next take on Penns Valley next Thursday.
Hockey
Little Lions win
UNIVERSITY PARK Mark Rinehart-Stover led the Little Lions with a goal and an assist Thursday in his team’s 3-1 victory over Richland.
Ben Williams and Mike Moscone scored the other goals. Cameron McCurdy and Robbie Zimmerman both notched an assist on the score from Rinehart-Stover.
State College’s next home game will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 against Bishop Guilfoyle.
