High School Sports

Today in high school sports: Dec. 22, 2017

From CDT staff reports

December 22, 2017 11:44 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Friday:

Boys’ basketball

Grace Prep thumps Juniata Mennonite

STATE COLLEGE Zach Sechler scored 16 points and Carl Oelhaf added 11 in Grace Prep’s 47-33 boys’ basketball win over Juniata Mennonite on Friday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Storm sprinted out to a 13-6 lead and outscored their opponent the first three quarters.

Isaac Maas also chipped in seven points in the winning effort.

Grace Prep (2-3) will next take on Centre County Christian Academy on Jan. 4.

BEA falls

MORRISDALE Drew Bucha was the lone Eagle to reach double digits with 10 points as Bald Eagle Area fell 52-41 to West Branch.

BEA held a narrow 16-14 halftime lead, but West Branch went on a 22-11 run in the third to put the game out of reach.

Jaden Jones added eight points in the loss.

The Eagles will next face Punxsutawney on Dec. 27.

SJCA trounces Belleville Mennonite

BOALSBURG Fourteen St. Joseph’s players scored between two and nine points during their dominating win over Belleville Mennonite, 72-9.

SJCA led 28-1 after the first quarter.

Among those with nine points were Sergej Rakanovic and Brendan Scanlon.

Girls’ basketball

Grace Prep loses

STATE COLLEGE Becca Seibel recorded a team-high six points, but it wasn’t nearly enough in Grace Prep’s 33-9 loss to Juniata Mennonite.

Juniata Mennonite led 25-0 at halftime.

Grace Prep will next square off against Centre County Christian Academy on Jan. 4.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

    Bellefonte's softball team gave Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of Mikayla Focht, who recently passed away in an ATV crash. Mikayla was a senior at Hollidaysburg and was committed to playing at Saint Francis in college.

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate
State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football 0:19

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football
Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game 2:37

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View More Video