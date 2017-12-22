Today in high school sports: Dec. 22, 2017

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Friday:
Boys’ basketball
Grace Prep thumps Juniata Mennonite
STATE COLLEGE Zach Sechler scored 16 points and Carl Oelhaf added 11 in Grace Prep’s 47-33 boys’ basketball win over Juniata Mennonite on Friday night.
Never miss a local story.
The Storm sprinted out to a 13-6 lead and outscored their opponent the first three quarters.
Isaac Maas also chipped in seven points in the winning effort.
Grace Prep (2-3) will next take on Centre County Christian Academy on Jan. 4.
BEA falls
MORRISDALE Drew Bucha was the lone Eagle to reach double digits with 10 points as Bald Eagle Area fell 52-41 to West Branch.
BEA held a narrow 16-14 halftime lead, but West Branch went on a 22-11 run in the third to put the game out of reach.
Jaden Jones added eight points in the loss.
The Eagles will next face Punxsutawney on Dec. 27.
SJCA trounces Belleville Mennonite
BOALSBURG Fourteen St. Joseph’s players scored between two and nine points during their dominating win over Belleville Mennonite, 72-9.
SJCA led 28-1 after the first quarter.
Among those with nine points were Sergej Rakanovic and Brendan Scanlon.
Girls’ basketball
Grace Prep loses
STATE COLLEGE Becca Seibel recorded a team-high six points, but it wasn’t nearly enough in Grace Prep’s 33-9 loss to Juniata Mennonite.
Juniata Mennonite led 25-0 at halftime.
Grace Prep will next square off against Centre County Christian Academy on Jan. 4.
Comments