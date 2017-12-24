Tracking the area’s high school wrestling stat leaders through Dec. 24

As we enter into the holiday portion of the winter sports season, area wrestling teams will be heading to tournaments across the state.
Some teams like Bald Eagle Area, State College and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy will look to squeeze a tournament in before 2017 ends. Bellefonte, Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola will wait until after the first of the year to compete again.
But, until those tournaments start up, we have some slight changes to report in the area’s stat leaders — with the Red Raiders’ Cole Stewart proving you don’t want to wrestle him. After having two of the quickest pins in the county’s top 10, he added another one this past week.
His most recent pin came in nine seconds to climb closer to State College’s Jackson Heasley’s county-leading six seconds. The Mounties had Chase Chapman and Brandon Anderson each make the top-10 for quickest pins this past week. Chapman finds himself at No. 3 with a 10-second pin and Anderson is No. 10 with a fall in 40 seconds.
Bald Eagle Area’s Garrett Rigg has taken over the lead in wins for Centre County with nine — which is only one ahead of teammate Seth Koleno and a trio of St. Joseph’s wrestlers in Zach Witmer, Jacob Powers and Caleb Dowling. There are six wrestlers tied with seven wins on the year to round out the top 10.
The only other leader change came with the Eagles’ Dylan Bisel in the major-decision category. Bisel overtook the Wolves’ Keegan Rothrock with three such decisions. With two major decisions, Rothrock also has company in Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner and Ethan Rossman.
St. Joseph’s Dowling and Ammon Ohl were able to retain their spots at the top of the most technical falls and pins, respectively. Ohl has six wrestlers chasing him and his six-pin mark. Those six wrestlers each have four pins with 14 others tied with three apiece. Dowling has four county wrestlers trying to track him and his three technical falls down. Dowling doesn’t have as much of a cushion as Ohl, as the wrestlers chasing him have two tech falls.
High school wrestling
Wins
Name
School
Total
1. Garrett Rigg (145)
Bald Eagle Area
9
T2. Seth Koleno (138)
Bald Eagle Area
8
T2. Zach Witmer (126)
St. Joseph’s
8
T2. Jacob Powers (138)
St. Joseph’s
8
T2. Caleb Dowling (145)
St. Joseph’s
8
T6. Garrett Giedroc (113)
Bald Eagle Area
7
T6. Gage McClenahan (152)
Bald Eagle Area
7
T6. Max Mondy (220)
Bellefonte
7
T6. Abraham Allebach (160)
Penns Valley
7
T6. Ethan Kauffman (113)
St. Joseph’s
7
T6. Malachi DuVall (132)
St. Joseph’s
7
Pins
Name
School
Total
1. Ammon Ohl (106)
St. Joseph’s
6
T2. Seth Koleno (138)
Bald Eagle Area
4
T2. Gage McClenahan (152)
Bald Eagle Area
4
T2. Cole Stewart (126)
Bellefonte
4
T2. Clayton Royer (132)
Penns Valley
4
T2. Malachi DuVall (132)
St. Joseph’s
4
T2. Jacob Powers (138)
St. Joseph’s
4
T8. 14 wrestlers
3
Fastest Pin
Name
School
Total
1. Jackson Heasley (285)
State College
:06
2. Cole Stewart (126)
Bellefonte
:09
3. Chase Chapman (126)
Philipsburg-Osceola
:10
4. Caleb Dowling (145)
St. Joseph’s
:14
5. Cole Stewart (126)
Bellefonte
:15
6. Malachi DuVall (132)
St. Joseph’s
:24
7. Jacob Powers (138)
St. Joseph’s
:27
8. Cole Stewart (126)
Bellefonte
:29
9. Ian Barr (170)
State College
:34
10. Brandon Anderson (195)
Philipsburg-Osceola
:40
Technical Falls
Name
School
Total
1. Caleb Dowling (145)
St. Joseph’s
3
T2. Cooper Gilham (106)
Bald Eagle Area
2
T2. Seth Koleno (138)
Bald Eagle Area
2
T2. Ryan Smith (132)
Bellefonte
2
T2. Baylor Shunk (113)
Penns Valley
2
T6. Garrett Rigg (145)
Bald Eagle Area
1
T6. Malachi DuVall (132)
St. Joseph’s
1
T6. Zach Witmer (126)
St. Joseph’s
1
T6. Ethan Kauffman (113)
St. Joseph’s
1
T6. Jacob Powers (132)
St. Joseph’s
1
Major Decisions
Name
School
Total
1. Dylan Bisel (182)
Bald Eagle Area
3
T2. Ethan Richner (152)
Bellefonte
2
T2. Ethan Rossman (170)
Bellefonte
2
T2. Keegan Rothrock (160)
St. Joseph’s
2
T5. Seth Koleno (138)
Bald Eagle Area
1
T5. Gage McClenahan (152)
Bald Eagle Area
1
T5. Max Mondy (195)
Bellefonte
1
T5. Abraham Allebach (160)
Penns Valley
1
T5. Malachi DuVall (132)
St. Joseph’s
1
T5. Zach Witmer (126)
St. Joseph’s
1
T5. Cole Urbas (195)
State College
1
T5. Ian Barr (170)
State College
1
