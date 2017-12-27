High School Sports

Today in high school sports: Dec. 27, 2017

From CDT staff reports

December 27, 2017 10:43 PM

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn't listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Wednesday:

Boys’ basketball

Jones brothers lead BEA to title game

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jones brothers each recorded more than 20 points to lead Bald Eagle Area over Marion Center 80-60 in the opening game of the Punxsutawney Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.

Jordan Jones had a game-high 29 points with six made 3-pointers. He was also 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Jaden Jones chipped in 23 points with four 3s and was 7-of-10 from the charity stripe.

Drew Bucha added nine points for the Eagles, who take on either Clarion or Punxsutawney in the championship game at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Stingers were led by Matthew Badzik’s 16 points.

Girls’ basketball

PV too much for Glendale

WILLIAMSBURG — Penns Valley used a balanced attack and tough defense as it topped Glendale 60-9 in the Williamsburg Holiday Tournament.

The Lady Rams (5-0) had four players score in double figures and led 40-7 at the half.

Hannah Montminy led Penns Valley with a game-high 14 points with Emma Butler (10), Isabella Culver (11) and Jordan Andrus (10) also scoring in double figures. Andrus added six steals and six rebounds with her points as Butler dished out four assists.

The Lady Rams will take on either host Williamsburg or Moshannon Valley in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lady Seals slip past Lady Red Raiders

SELINSGROVE — Two points only separated Bellefonte and Selinsgrove at the half, but the Lady Seals pulled away in the second half for a 43-32 win in its holiday tournament.

Maddie Tice led the Lady Red Raiders offensively with a team-high 10 points. Mallorie Smith chipped in with seven points of her own for Bellefonte (1-6).

Marley Sprenkel led Selinsgrove with a game-high 19 points.

