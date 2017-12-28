Too many cold stretches freeze State College in girls’ basketball loss to Northampton

Even after a cold start and falling into a rather deep hole, the State College girls’ basketball team still had a chance to make a comeback.
The rally stalled as the fourth quarter began, however, and the Lady Little Lions ended the 2017 portion of their schedule on a two-game losing skid.
Northampton scored the game’s first 10 points and never trailed in a 53-43 victory in the consolation game of the State College Kiwanis Holiday Classic on Thursday morning.
Bishop Carroll and North Schuylkill meet in the championship game later Thursday.
Jenna Rogers netted 23 of her career-high 27 points in the first half to lead the Konkrete Kids (7-1). Janessa Meixner netted 10 points.
Maya Bokunewicz and Kelsey Love paced the Lady Little Lions (4-4) with a dozen points apiece, with Bokunewicz adding eight rebounds and four steals and Love pulling down six rebounds.
State College trailed by as many as 19 points late in the second quarter, and was down by 18 after Meixner scored on an inbounds play just over two minutes into the second half.
But State College launched into a 9-2 run, begun by an Addie Orndorff steal and layup and capped by a Love 3-pointer to pull within 41-30. By the end of the third, the margin was down to nine points and the Lady Little Lions had plenty of momentum.
But they missed the first 12 shots of the fourth quarter, and despite putting the defensive clamps on the Konkrete Kids they never got closer the rest of the game.
“That’s been a little bit of a problem for us,” State College coach Chris Leazier said of inconsistent play for streaks both hot and cold. However, he was more frustrated by the wide-open shots for Rogers to open the game.
She drilled a pair of 3-pointers, and after missing her next 3-point attempt, hit two more buckets with her feet just inside the arc for a 10-0 lead just 2:33 into the game. The junior wing scored her team’s first 15 points, and her final total was more than half of the points scored by the Konkrete Kids. It is the fourth time this season one player has accounted for better than 40 percent of her team’s points against State College — all losses.
“It’s about more than the matchup, it’s about how the team is configured to guard that player,” Leazier said. “We have not handled that well. That’s been a consistent theme for us. We need to get our kids to understand what it does mean to guard a player as a team.”
With a return to Mid Penn Conference play after the schedule resumes in January, Leazier has hopes his team will find more energy and toughness on defense.
“That is a bit worrisome as we go into January,” he said. “We know we’re capable of playing good basketball at both ends of the court.”
There were a number of positives to take out of Thursday’s game and the season’s first eight contests. The Lady Little Lions forced 23 turnovers, including a dozen steals.
Offensively, they made just 31 percent of their shots, but had good ball movement and plenty of open shots. State College only had eight assists as a team on 18 buckets Thursday, but heading into the tournament had assists on 75 percent of their field goals.
“We’re playing really unselfishly on offense ,” Leazier said. “I’ve never been around a team that’s done that (high assist percentage). ... We’ve also gotten scoring balance, which we value very much.”
