Today in high school sports: Dec. 28, 2017

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Thursday:
Girls’ basketball
Penns Valley wins tournament; Montminy named MVP
WILLIAMSBURG Penns Valley’s Hannah Montminy was named the tournament MVP on Thursday, as the Lady Rams upended Moshannon Valley 57-15 in the Williamsburg Holiday Tournament’s girls’ basketball championship game.
Never miss a local story.
Montminy, the point guard, scored 10 points while dishing out five assists in the title game.
“She’s running the offense right now,” Penns Valley coach Karen McCaffrey said. “And not only does she have the ability to score, but she’s making some great passes. She’s a very unselfish player.”
Isabella Culver was named the tournament’s top defensive player, while teammate Emma Butler also made the all-tournament team. Culver finished the game with eight rebounds and 11 points, and Butler added a team-high 16 points.
The Lady Rams (6-0) remain perfect on the season.
BEA slips past West Branch
MORRISDALE Bald Eagle Area’s Rachel Veneziano led her team with 17 points, guiding the Lady Eagles to a 43-37 win over West Branch in the first round of the West Branch Tournament.
BEA will face Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday in the championship game.
Tessa Cingle netted nine points in the winning effort.
P-O dominates Harmony
MORRISDALE Halle Herrington impressed yet again, single-handedly scoring as many points as the opposition as she netted 34 points in Philipsburg-Osceola’s 75-34 win over Harmony in the first round of the West Branch Tournament.
The Lady Mounties will take on Bald Eagle Area on Friday in the tournament title game.
P-O led at halftime 43-17. Lindsey Bordas was the only other P-O player to reach double figures with 11 points;
Boys’ basketball
BEA falls on final shot
PUNXSUTAWNEY Jordan Jones and Jaden Jones scored 21 and 12 points, respectively, but their Bald Eagle Area team fell just short in the 52-50 loss to Clarion in the championship game of the Punxsutawney Holiday Tournament.
The Eagles trailed 30-20 at halftime but outscored Clarion 20-8 in the third quarter. Clarion pulled away in the end, however, by beating BEA on the final shot.
Both Jordan and Jaden made the all-tournament team.
Bellefonte edges Rams
SPRING MILLS Behind 12 points from Caleb Rockey, the Red Raiders powered past Penns Valley 37-22 in the first round of the Penns Valley Holiday Tournament.
Bellefonte will play Mifflinburg in the championship game Friday. The Rams will take on Juniata in the consolation game.
Both Bellefonte and Penns Valley were tied at 11-11 at halftime, but the Red Raiders pulled away thanks to a 17-8 run in the third quarter.
Nate Tice added eight points in the winning effort. Logan Snyder paced Penns Valley with a team-high 10 points.
Comments